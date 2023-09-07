Doechii Discusses 'Surreal' Experience Opening for Beyoncé: 'A Huge Honor' (Exclusive)

The "What It Is (Block Boy)" rapper joined DJ Khaled on stage this past weekend during his opening set at the Renaissance World Tour

By
and
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
Published on September 7, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Doechii Discusses Opening for Beyonce
Doechii; Beyoncé. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty; Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

Opening for Beyoncé was "surreal" for Doechii, who opened for Bey's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles over the weekend as part of DJ Khaled's star-studded performance.

During the set at SoFi Stadium, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist played some of her biggest hits — including the Billboard-charting "What It Is (Block Boy)" — and even earned some love from Beyoncé herself as a result. Other artists who joined Khaled included 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch and Coi Leray.

"It didn't even feel real," Doechii, 25, told PEOPLE at Victoria's Secret's "The Tour" New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday. "I feel like when I got on stage, I just blacked out. I was like, 'What's happening right now?'"

"It's an honor, a huge honor, a big moment that I'll never forget, ever," she adds.

On Twitter shortly after her performance, Doechii added that she was "grateful and forever inspired" by Beyoncé. "All I can say is thank you, with everything I have, THANK YOU."

Doechii attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour
Doechii in New York City on Sept. 6, 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty

It's been a major year for Doechii (real name Jaylah Hickmon), from her work in A24's Earth Mama to her first MTV VMA nomination to the announcement that she'll be joining Doja Cat for The Scarlet Tour, which kicks off on Halloween.

Doja announced the tour back in June, and it marks her first ever North American arena tour, and her first official headlining shows since 2019. Also joining her and Doechii is fellow breakout rapper Ice Spice.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in August, Doechii spoke with REVOLT about how she found out about the tour news. "I got a call from my agent saying that Doja Cat requested me and it was amazing to get that call," she said.

"I actually wanted to ask her for a feature; God had bigger plans with a tour, so it’s amazing. I’m looking forward to putting in the work and performing in an arena, expanding my fan base, and pushing my stamina more than before because this will be a longer tour than what I did on [SZA’s]. I’m ready to do back-to-back shows."

The "Crazy" hitmaker also shared that she has a song perfect for Doja in the drafts. "I can’t tell you the name. I do have a record for her, though."

In the same interview, she referred to Beyoncé as her "musical mother," adding that she knows "every Beyoncé performance ever."

"I’m being so serious; if there was a gun to my head, I could tell you which performance it was," Doechii said. "From her tenacity to branding, I really look up to her. She’s THE one."

