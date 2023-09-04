Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Los Angeles Dodgers star Julio Urías has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges, according to multiple reports.

The starting pitcher, 27, was taken into custody shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday near BMO Stadium, where he had attended Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game, according to USA Today, ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

Urías posted $50,000 bond and was released before 5 a.m., per USA Today. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27, the newspaper reports.

A representative with the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for additional information.

On Monday, the Dodgers released a statement that the ballplayer would not be traveling with the team for its upcoming road games in Miami and Washington, D.C.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,” the team said in a statement. “While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

On Sunday, Urías attended the MLS game along with an array of celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez, along with teammates Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts.

In 2019, Urías was arrested while at the Beverly Center shopping mall on the suspicion of domestic violence. The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that witnesses told police Urías had shoved a woman, causing her to fall down.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Prosecutors later declined to take action in connection with the charges, on the condition that he would not arrested again for violent criminal behavior within the year, per the newspaper.

However, the athlete did receive a 20-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, per ESPN.

Urías is currently under contract for one season with the Dodgers, having signed a $14.25 million deal earlier this year.

With an 11-8 record and 4.60 ERA, the pitcher is set to become a free agent next season.

