Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See The Ring!

The couple previously welcomed daughter Caiden Carter Bellinger in 2021

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 08:15AM EDT
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter: âSo Excitedâ
Photo:

Chase Carter/Instagram

Major League Baseball star Cody Bellinger is engaged!

Model Chase Carter revealed she said “yes” to the Los Angeles Dodgers star on Instagram Thursday while showing off her new engagement ring.

Carter also shared a photo of herself sitting near a beach in a brown sweatshirt and sweatpants holding up her left hand to display a square-shaped diamond ring. The Sports Illustrated model followed this with a closeup of the ring, which features diamonds around the band.

She ended her photo collage by sharing a photo of herself kissing her new fiancé on the cheek while holding up her ring to the camera — which she captioned with a set of emojis including a white heart, a face holding back tears and two hands forming a heart. 

Bellinger, 27, looked equally as thrilled in the picture, sporting a wide grin.

In her Instagram Story, the model also posted photos of her sharing the news with friends on Facetime.

One pal noted that she was "so excited" for the couple, while another said that her Facetime with Bellinger and Carter was the “BEST CALL EVER!” and added that she couldn’t “imagine" Carter "with any better man.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The big event comes two years after the pair welcomed their first baby together, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in 2021.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the event on Instagram when they shared two photos of baby Caiden, one featuring the little girl snuggled next to her dad. In a second picture, Caiden rests under a black blanket and holds her hands up to her face.

Cody Bellinger and daughter
Cody Bellinger and daughter Caiden snuggle in bed. Los Angeles Dodgers/Instagram

"Welcome to the world, Caiden Carter Bellinger! Congratulations to @cody_bellinger and @lilbabycheezus on the birth of their daughter," the MLB team captioned the post.

Carter announced her pregnancy with a pair of photos on Instagram while celebrating the Dodgers player's 26th birthday in July 2021. In the snaps, the model showed off her baby bump, adding that she was 20 weeks along.

"Happy birthday to my baby daddy 😂 @cody_bellinger," she captioned the post.

Bellinger reshared the post with a heart emoji on his Instagram Story, and in the comment section of Carter's announcement, he excitedly wrote, "Ay ay ayyyyyyyy!"

Since then, Bellinger has shared several photos of his family of three, including one in July, holding baby Caiden while posing with Carter on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball field. 

“2 years and many many more. 🫶 ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Related Articles
Shannon Nelson and Brendan Hunt attend the 16th Annual WIF Oscar party
'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Announces Engagement to Shannon Nelson: 'We Are a Family'
Jason Kelce Chugs Beer at Autism Benefit
Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a picture at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'
Tiffany Seeley, Ryan Mallettâs ex-wife on his tragic death
Ryan Mallett's Ex-Wife Says Her 'Heart Breaks for Everyone' After Former NFL Player's Drowning Death
Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans
County Officials Say There Was No Riptide at Time of Ryan Mallett's Death, Share Bodycam Footage
New York Yankees' Domingo GermÃÂ¡n, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game
'Just Amazing' — Yankees' Domingo Germán Throws the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History
kevin gausman daughter throws first pitch
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman's Daughter, 4, Throws Out First Pitch to Dad in Adorable Moment
Arik Armstead
49ers' Arik Armstead Says He and His Teammates Bond Over Their 'Softer Side' as Fathers (Exclusive)
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki Announces Return to Tennis, 3 Years After Retiring
Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former President of Kobe Bryant's Business Empire, Molly Carter
Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former Kobe Inc. President Who Made 'Offensive' Comments About the Family
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
Draymond Green Warned Klay Thompson Not to 'Be a Letdown' for Stephen Curry in Golf Tournament (Exclusive)
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021
Simone Biles Returning to Gymnastics Competition for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios Denies Cheating on Sophia Culpo amid Rumored Fling with Alix Earle: 'Move On'
Teammates Ryan Mallett #15 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We Lost a Great Man'