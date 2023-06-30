Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See The Ring!

Major League Baseball star Cody Bellinger is engaged!



Model Chase Carter revealed she said “yes” to the Los Angeles Dodgers star on Instagram Thursday while showing off her new engagement ring.

Carter also shared a photo of herself sitting near a beach in a brown sweatshirt and sweatpants holding up her left hand to display a square-shaped diamond ring. The Sports Illustrated model followed this with a closeup of the ring, which features diamonds around the band.



She ended her photo collage by sharing a photo of herself kissing her new fiancé on the cheek while holding up her ring to the camera — which she captioned with a set of emojis including a white heart, a face holding back tears and two hands forming a heart.

Bellinger, 27, looked equally as thrilled in the picture, sporting a wide grin.



In her Instagram Story, the model also posted photos of her sharing the news with friends on Facetime.

One pal noted that she was "so excited" for the couple, while another said that her Facetime with Bellinger and Carter was the “BEST CALL EVER!” and added that she couldn’t “imagine" Carter "with any better man.”

The big event comes two years after the pair welcomed their first baby together, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in 2021.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the event on Instagram when they shared two photos of baby Caiden, one featuring the little girl snuggled next to her dad. In a second picture, Caiden rests under a black blanket and holds her hands up to her face.

Cody Bellinger and daughter Caiden snuggle in bed. Los Angeles Dodgers/Instagram

"Welcome to the world, Caiden Carter Bellinger! Congratulations to @cody_bellinger and @lilbabycheezus on the birth of their daughter," the MLB team captioned the post.

Carter announced her pregnancy with a pair of photos on Instagram while celebrating the Dodgers player's 26th birthday in July 2021. In the snaps, the model showed off her baby bump, adding that she was 20 weeks along.



"Happy birthday to my baby daddy 😂 @cody_bellinger," she captioned the post.

Bellinger reshared the post with a heart emoji on his Instagram Story, and in the comment section of Carter's announcement, he excitedly wrote, "Ay ay ayyyyyyyy!"

Since then, Bellinger has shared several photos of his family of three, including one in July, holding baby Caiden while posing with Carter on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball field.



“2 years and many many more. 🫶 ❤️,” he captioned the post.