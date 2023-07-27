Doctors Speak Out After Separating Conjoined Twins in Surgery That Took 3 Days: 'It Took a Personal Toll'

Doctors at an Ohio children’s hospital are speaking out nearly a year after successfully separating conjoined twins from Central America.

It took two years and four major surgeries to separate Guatemalan twins Pedro and Augusto, who were born conjoined at the head, according to a Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The boys, now 5, were officially separated on the morning of April 8, 2022 in a three-day long surgery, according to Good Morning America.

Dr. Robert Lober, a pediatric neurosurgeon who assisted with the twins’ separation, said the final surgery became more complex after doctors realized separating a large artery connecting the twins could potentially have serious impacts on Augusto’s speech and motor skills.

“It took a personal toll," Lober told GMA. “These were boys that we'd come to love over a long period of time [who] everybody'd come to love. They became our boys.”

Pedro and Augusto while conjoined at the head. Dayton Children's Hospital

Doctors at the medical center Dayton Children’s Hospital first learned about Pedro and Augusto’s condition in 2019, according to GMA.

The two were “joined at the top of the head with a 90 degree turn” — which the hospital said is called “craniopagus O’Connell class III."

“There is very little research or practical knowledge in medical literature about how to separate craniopagus twins, especially those who are connected at this angle," Lober said in a news release from the hospital announcing a documentary about the twins’ separation.

Pedro after he and his brother Augusto were separated. Dayton Children's Hospital

But Dr. Christopher Gordon, chief of craniofacial and plastic surgery at Dayton Children's, said doctors had to balance speed and caution in order to keep the twins alive.

At one point, the boys were teetering on “the edge of organ failure” due to the changes their bodies underwent following the procedures, Gordon told GMA.



However, Pedro and Augusto remained “incredibly strong” throughout the complicated process, according to the doctor.

Augusto after he and his brother Pedro were separated. Dayton Children's Hospital

The twins returned home to Guatemala in June 2023, and are now living as separate individuals, Dayton Children’s Hospital said.

Their story will be featured in the film Connected: The Story of the Seemingly Impossible Separation of Pedro and Augusto.