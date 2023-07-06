Doctor Dad and Daughter, 3, Discuss Complex Medical Topics at Dinner — and the Videos Went Viral (Exclusive)

Janyl and Marvin Smith's daughter Summer spends dinner time asking her surgeon-father medical questions

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 6, 2023 11:23AM EDT
janyl smith tiktok
Photo:

TikTok/janylsmithesq

Becoming a doctor can take years of schooling — but Janyl and Marvin Smith's daughter is already getting started at 3 years old.

The Smiths and their daughter Summer went viral on TikTok after posting a video of the 3-year-old asking her doctor father about his job.

"And what – so tell me what bones did you fix?" she asks in the clip.

"So there was a patient with an ankle fracture," her father answers her. "So what happened with the ankle? What was inside the ankle?" Summer responds as she eats her dinner.

"Well her bones but they were broken so we signed her up for surgery so that we can fix her broken bones and give her a stable ankle," Marvin calmly says. "Stable ankle? What's that?" Summer adorably asks.

As the video continues, Summer asks her father if the girl in question had also broken her foot. "No, that's a good question. Just the ankle," he says.

"Just the ball? Just the ball ankle? She just broke this, right?" Summer says, pointing to her ankle. "Yes, that's exactly right," Marvin praises his daughter as she jumps up and down in her seat.

Janyl and Marvin are parents to daughter Summer and son Cooper, 9 months.

"We realized it when she was 2 years old," Janyl tells PEOPLE when asked about Summer's interest in the medical field. "She would ask her father, who is an orthopedic surgeon, if he was going to 'look at the bones' when he would open his laptop to review imaging."

Janyl shares that Summer's first question was also about bones. "When she was 2 years old, I was reading to her about the skeletal system from a children's book about the human body and she asked, 'Why are bones hard?' At that point, I called my husband in to answer her question in a scientifically accurate way."

As Summer has gotten older, her questions have become more detailed and her understanding of the medical field has evolved. Sometimes, the questions she asks can be harder to answer. "I would say the most difficult medical questions to answer that she has asked to date were about my pregnancy with her little brother for obvious reasons!" Janyl says.

The mom of two first began filming her daughter's questions so that she could share them with her in the future. "Some of the moments we capture are pretty unbelievable considering she is a toddler," she says, "and we don't want to forget any of the details!"

Hoping to share the videos with more friends and family, Janyl posted to social media so others could see Summer's curiosity. "Once they started reaching a wider audience, it was amazing to read how much joy these small family moments brought to so many," she says.

Summer's curiosity seems to be drawn from her every day life. "I believe that constantly reading to Summer has inspired her curiosity in general," Janyl says to PEOPLE. "I think her curiosity related to medicine and her father's specialty specifically is inspired by dinner table conversations she has heard her whole life and has now become a part of."

Although she's only 3, Summer already has big plans to follow in her father's footsteps when she gets older.

"If you ask Summer what she wants to be when she grows up, she will tell you that she is going to be an orthopedic surgeon and 'work with Daddy.' "

