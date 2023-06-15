Plastic Surgeon Convicted of Attempted Manslaughter Over Death Of Teen During Botched Breast Augmentation

A Colorado plastic surgeon was found guilty Wednesday of attempted reckless manslaughter in connection with the death of his teenage patient.

Geoffrey Kim was also found guilty of obstruction of telephone service for failing to call 911 for five hours after 18-year-old Emmalyn Nguyen went into cardiac arrest. He was acquitted of the more serious charge of negligent homicide, the Denver Post reported.

“The verdict is vindication for the family,” Nguyen family attorney David Woodruff tells PEOPLE. “It is finally justice. He had the opportunity to get her emergency medical help and stopped his entire staff from doing that. I think it is a reminder to the medical community that they are not above the law.”

“She was a wonderful girl and had her whole life ahead of her and to die so senselessly like this has been a real tragedy,” he adds.

Nguyen, then 18, was receiving anesthesia before breast augmentation surgery at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery when she fell into a coma on Aug. 1, 2019. She never regained consciousness and died in a nursing home in October 2020 at the age of 19, prosecutors said.



Emmalyn Nguyen. David Woodruff

According to prosecutors, several medical staffers, including two nurses, asked permission to call 911 but Kim refused.

Rex Meeker, a nurse anesthetist who administered the anesthesia, testified in court that he told Kim, “We should send her to the hospital, and I added it’s standard operating procedure,” Meeker testified, KDVR reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Meeker was originally charged in connection with her death but prosecutors dropped the charges, according to the Post.



Emmalyn Nguyen. David Woodruff

Kim’s defense attorneys argued that Meeker was to blame and that it was the anesthesia he gave her that killed her, according to KDVR. Meeker later surrendered his license, according to the outlet.

“We understand medical procedures don’t always go as planned, but this defendant showed a shocking and extreme lack of judgment and humanity by failing to call for an ambulance and denying his patient appropriate treatment in a hospital setting,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Patients put their trust in doctors and the outcome might have been different had the defendant sought appropriate medical care. This defendant made decisions based on what was best for his business and not for his patient.”

In June of 2021, Kim and Meeker settled a wrongful death suit with Nguyen’s family. They both agreed to pay $1 million each, according to CBS News.

Kim is facing up to three years in prison, according to prosecutors.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

