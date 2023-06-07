Doctor Took Plane to Maine, Planning to Propose to Girlfriend. Then He Allegedly Groped Woman Next to Him

A Georgia doctor is accused of groping a woman sitting next to him on a flight to Maine, where he was allegedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, authorities say.

Dr. Jake Namjik Cho, a 48-year-old nephrologist in Fayetteville, Ga., is charged with one count of abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft in connection with the encounter that allegedly happened during his Delta flight from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Portland International Jetport on March 17, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast.

Shortly after the flight landed in Portland, Maine, a female passenger told local police that Cho, who had allegedly “continuously leaned into her seat throughout the flight,” touched her crotch, noting that the man didn’t acknowledge the move by allegedly pretending to be asleep, the complaint states.

The alleged victim claimed that around some point during the flight, Cho had touched his feet with her feet, and “appeared to have spasmed,” before reaching over to allegedly touch her genital area outside her pants, according to the complaint. She yelled “Excuse me,” before the man removed his hand, the complaint alleges.

Once the flight landed, he stood up — as soon as it was safe to do so — and moved away from the alleged victim, the complaint states.

Two days later, Cho was back at Portland International Jetport, where he was questioned by local and federal investigators about the alleged incident. During the voluntary interrogation, Cho said he was a doctor and had traveled to Maine to “propose to his girlfriend,” the complaint states. He reportedly denied ever touching or speaking to the woman.

On April 1, Cho was brought in for voluntary questioning again, per the complaint. Cho continued to deny the allegations and reportedly said the woman was making the story up. But, this time around, Cho agreed to take a polygraph test.

“Eventually while maintaining that the actions were not sexual, Cho admitted that he touched Victim 1 during the flight,” the complaint alleges.

In the complaint, authorities allege Cho told federal investigators in a written statement that he “intended to only squeeze her upper right thigh and never intended to touch her crotch.”

Cho added, “Because my glasses were off and it was dark, my hand slipped from her upper thigh to her crotch,” the complaint alleges. “As soon as I did this, she instantly exclaimed something loudly which caused me to remove my hand from her leg and sit straight up.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cho allegedly said he was “so embarrassed and did not know what to do, so I closed my eyes and tried to go back to sleep for the remainder of the flight.” The complaint states that he also “expressed regret for any harm he may have caused.

Prosecutors served Cho with a summons to appear in Maine federal court on June 8, The Daily Beast reports. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to his bio, Cho, who is board-certified in internal medicine, graduated from the University of Florida College of Medicine in 2017, and completed a fellowship at Maine Medical Center.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.