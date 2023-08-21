Do You Remember Which Arm Got Your Last Covid Shot? It Matters — and So Does the Timing of Your Booster

As the fall season approaches, many people are starting to think about their seasonal vaccinations. When it comes to Covid, experts are actually urging many to hold off for a bit longer.

Manufacturers of the COVID vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax — have been working on booster shots that will work to fight against the prevailing Omicron XBB variants. Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NPR that because companies will need to secure FDA approval first, the timeline for distribution is later.

“We anticipate there being a new COVID booster available probably in the early October time frame,” she told the outlet.

With that being said, experts believe it's best to wait for those booster shots to become available, especially considering cases are expected to peak between December and February.

“For most people right now, it seems to me waiting makes more sense,” Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told The New York Times.

“Case numbers are increasing now, but they’re not at exceptionally high levels,” he said. “I can’t imagine, though, that they won’t go up again in November, December or January, as they did every single year in the past three years.”

However, those who are at higher risk for COVID are still urged to get their shots now instead of waiting.

COVID vaccine. Getty

Additionally, when the time comes to get COVID booster shots, experts say the body’s immune response may be stronger if the shot is given in the same arm as the last COVID shot, according to a new study.

The study — published August 11 in the eBioMedicine journal — analyzed data from 303 people who received COVID booster shots. Researchers found that after two weeks, “killer T cells” were present in 67% of people who had their injections in the same arm and 43% in people who had their injections in different arms.

While the importance of receiving COVID booster shots is being stressed ahead of the fall season, it is still recommended that people stay up-to-date on their flu shot as well. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the flu shot, typically in September or October. The agency also states that flu and COVID vaccines can be given at the same time.

Also, adults aged 60 and older are urged to talk to their doctors about receiving a vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as they are at higher risk for serious complications. Meanwhile, infants can soon be immunized against RSV for the first time after a new vaccine is expected to be available this season.