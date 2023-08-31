DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case

A California man was arrested in connection to a 2004 homicide after DNA linked him to the shooting, according to authorities.

Justin Guice, 38, emerged as a suspect after modern techniques helped authorities obtain a DNA profile, Modesto Police Department said in a press release. After being brought in for an interview with detectives, Guice confessed to the crime, police alleged.

Tajuan Belton, 31, was shot and killed on Aug. 18, 2004. Police called the incident a “home invasion gone wrong.” Modesto police said the suspect left behind evidence that was collected by investigators, and local authorities worked with the Department of Justice to find a suspect 19 years later.

The Modesto Bee reported that Belton was found outside an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He reportedly opened his door after hearing a knock and the gunman forced his way in and shot Belton, who then staggered outside the apartment complex, according to police at the time, per The Bee.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Guice is currently in custody at Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Detention Center, being held without bail. He is facing charges of murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and home invasion, according to police. It is not immediately clear if Guice has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

At the time of his death, Belton was survived by his son, parents and siblings, according to his obituary. He was an Oakland native who worked for the Georgia Pacific Lumber Company. He was killed four days before his 32nd birthday.

