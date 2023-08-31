DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case

The suspect allegedly confessed to the murder, police say

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 12:27PM EDT
Justin Guice, arrested in Modesto, Ca. in connection with a murder in 2004.
Photo:

Modesto Police Department/Facebook

A California man was arrested in connection to a 2004 homicide after DNA linked him to the shooting, according to authorities.

Justin Guice, 38, emerged as a suspect after modern techniques helped authorities obtain a DNA profile, Modesto Police Department said in a press release. After being brought in for an interview with detectives, Guice confessed to the crime, police alleged.

Tajuan Belton, 31, was shot and killed on Aug. 18, 2004. Police called the incident a “home invasion gone wrong.” Modesto police said the suspect left behind evidence that was collected by investigators, and local authorities worked with the Department of Justice to find a suspect 19 years later.

The Modesto Bee reported that Belton was found outside an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He reportedly opened his door after hearing a knock and the gunman forced his way in and shot Belton, who then staggered outside the apartment complex, according to police at the time, per The Bee. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Guice is currently in custody at Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Detention Center, being held without bail. He is facing charges of murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and home invasion, according to police. It is not immediately clear if Guice has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

At the time of his death, Belton was survived by his son, parents and siblings, according to his obituary. He was an Oakland native who worked for the Georgia Pacific Lumber Company. He was killed four days before his 32nd birthday.

Related Articles
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
4 Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl
Jermaine Florence Jr. charged with shooting and killing a pregnant woman's baby in Fayetteville, Arkansa
North Carolina Man Charged in Connection with Killing of Pregnant Woman's Unborn Child
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
P'Aris Moore an 8-year-old Virginia girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2022
Va. Girl, 8, Was Killed by Gunshot While Playing in Front Yard. Months Later, 2 Men Are Charged
Jocelyn Morales
Texas Man Allegedly Confessed to Killing Wife Because of 'Jealousy Problems': Police
Vickie Lynn Belk
Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods
Former worker kills 2 at Harvey Shipyard before being killed by deputies
Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard: Police
Gaymee Paw
Kentucky Teen Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old High School Student
Donovan Halstead daughter, murder/ suicide in California
Calif. Man Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter, Then Self in Murder Suicide Hours After Girl’s Mother Was Granted a Restraining Order
3 arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man while egging his house, police say
3 Georgia Teens Accused of Murdering Man After Plot to Egg His House Goes Wrong
7-year-old Alivia Hobbs-Jordan
Ga. Mom Charged with Murder After 7-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead in Apartment Closet: 'Like a Mummy'
Thomas Wilson Alexander
Girl, 9, Calls Grandma Before Stepdad Allegedly Kills Her Mom in Front of Her
Angela Sutton Washington
15-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Murder of Florida Woman Who Was Desert Storm Veteran
Rapper Pop Smoke
Man, 18, Admits to Fatally Shooting Rapper Pop Smoke in 2020
Rita Solis, found deceased
Missing Calif. Woman's Body Was Found in February. Her Alleged Killer Was Just Arrested
Funeral for Leigh Anne's son Matthew Davis
12-Year-Old Accused of Killing Sonic Drive-In Worker After Confrontation in Texas