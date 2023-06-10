DMX's Son Exodus, 6, Shares Piano Cover of 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem': 'Love You, Daddy'

The late rapper's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, shared the sweet video on Instagram this week

By
Published on June 10, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Watch DMXâs Son Perform Piano Cover of âRuff Rydersâ Anthemâ : âI Love You Daddyâ
DMX's son Exodus, DMX. Photo:

Desiree Lindstrom /Instagram, Prince Williams/Wireimage

If DMX's musical legacy lives on in his children, his young son Exodus already has a head start.

On Thursday, Desiree Lindstrom — the fiancée of the late musician — shared a touching tribute performed by Exodus on Instagram. In the clip, the 6-year-old boy plays DMX's twice-platinum 1998 single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" on piano, and adds a special message for his father.

"Today I'm gonna play the 'Ruff Ryders' Anthem' and this is how it goes," Exodus starts the clip, later adding at the end of his performance: "I love you, daddy."

The touching tribute came complete with a caption from Lindstorm, who was proud of her little one. "Y’all should of known it was coming 🥰… A small tribute to his daddy," she wrote, tagging Swizz Beatz and using the hashtag "#ForeverX."

Exodus' mom has uploaded his other covers in the past, including one of "Easy On Me" by Adele and another of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

"Proud mommy moment," Lindstorm captioned one of the clips.

"We literally just looked at the YouTube, twinkle twinkle little star kid guide for the piano twice and then I wrote down the letters for a guide for him and he memorized it by sound, without me even knowing and didn’t even look at the letters not once! I was shocked as hell lol Great job Exodus! ❤️ #ForeverX," she continued.

DMX's only posthumous album, and his final studio LP, Exodus, was released in May 2021 and shares a name with the child.

The album features appearances from JAY-Z, Nas, Bono and more, as well as X's daughter Sonovah, 10, who is now aiming to produce a four-part docuseries to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and the impact on families, per the Los Angeles Times.

“My goal is to educate, spread awareness and save lives,” she in a promotional video earlier this year. “This is a topic that I’m very passionate about. I know that I’m just a kid, but I believe that I can make a difference.”

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at age 50 in April 2021, a week after suffering a reported drug overdose-induced heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," his family shared in a statement at the time. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

