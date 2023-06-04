These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25

Whether it’s a day spent at the pool, lounging in the backyard, or running errands on a hot day, there are a few summer must-have items you should have on hand: a roomy bag, dependable sunscreen, and a pair of reliable shoes that can hold up against the water.

And at Amazon, the DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes are on sale for $25 right now. Made with a mesh upper, the water shoes are highly breathable and quick to dry, which makes them perfect for summer activities like beach vacations, hiking through waterfalls, trips to Disney, and even cookouts in the backyard, according to shoppers. The shoes have soft cushioning, which allows for a comfortable feel with each step, and an anti-slip rubber sole. Plus, they provide full coverage toe protection so you can keep sturdy.

These water shoes are available in sizes 6 to 11 and are suitable for wide feet too, as they have elastic straps that adjust to the width of your foot; so there’s no confinement of laces here. They’re available in 33 colors including, black, pink, and gray-blue — you can easily match the shoes to a bathing suit, a shorts and T-shirt combo, or any other summer ’fit.

According to reviewers, the shoes are “comfortable and light” and “the perfect summer kicks.” And have earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One reviewer explained that they bought a pair of the shoes “to wear to Universal [and] Disney in Florida” and wrote, “I wore these at the parks for four days; no blisters, very comfortable! Definitely recommend.”

Another shopper called the water shoes “a great investment” and shared, “I got these for wearing at the neighborhood pool, swimming, water parks, etc. They fit really well and are very comfy.” They added that they’re so impressed with the quality, they’ve worn the shoes “in the backyard and while running errands when it was raining.”

One final shopper wrote: “These lightweight water sneakers are perfect for vacations, a day at the beach, or when having to go somewhere in the rain. Super comfy, cute on your feet, slip-proof, and got the job done.” They even bought their mother the same pair of shoes

