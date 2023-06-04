These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25

Amazon shoppers have worn them to the beach, hiking through waterfalls, Disney World, and even just in the backyard

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 4, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

amzf water shoes Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Whether it’s a day spent at the pool, lounging in the backyard, or running errands on a hot day, there are a few summer must-have items you should have on hand: a roomy bag, dependable sunscreen, and a pair of reliable shoes that can hold up against the water. 

And at Amazon, the DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes are on sale for $25 right now. Made with a mesh upper, the water shoes are highly breathable and quick to dry, which makes them perfect for summer activities like beach vacations, hiking through waterfalls, trips to Disney, and even cookouts in the backyard, according to shoppers. The shoes have soft cushioning, which allows for a comfortable feel with each step, and an anti-slip rubber sole. Plus, they provide full coverage toe protection so you can keep sturdy. 

These water shoes are available in sizes 6 to 11 and are suitable for wide feet too, as they have elastic straps that adjust to the width of your foot; so there’s no confinement of laces here. They’re available in 33 colors including, black, pink, and gray-blue — you can easily match the shoes to a bathing suit, a shorts and T-shirt combo, or any other summer ’fit. 

DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes in Black/White, $24.64 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

According to reviewers, the shoes are “comfortable and light” and “the perfect summer kicks.” And have earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One reviewer explained that they bought a pair of the shoes “to wear to Universal [and] Disney in Florida” and wrote, “I wore these at the parks for four days; no blisters, very comfortable! Definitely recommend.”

Another shopper called the water shoes “a great investment” and shared, “I got these for wearing at the neighborhood pool, swimming, water parks, etc. They fit really well and are very comfy.” They added that they’re so impressed with the quality, they’ve worn the shoes “in the backyard and while running errands when it was raining.”

One final shopper wrote: “These lightweight water sneakers are perfect for vacations, a day at the beach, or when having to go somewhere in the rain. Super comfy, cute on your feet, slip-proof, and got the job done.” They even bought their mother the same pair of shoes

Head to Amazon to snag a pair (or two!) of the DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes while they’re on sale. 

DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes in Apricot, $25.49–$29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes in Gray-Blue, $24.64–$25.49 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Oprah Oversized Button-Down Shirt Tout
Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28
Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale
Amazon Outdoor Lighting Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Will Get Your Backyard Ready for Summer — and They’re All Under $45
Related Articles
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Sneakers tout
Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale
Oprah Oversized Button-Down Shirt Tout
Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28
Anrabess Linen-Blend Matching Set Tout
This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat Tout
This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That ‘Helps with Back, Knee, and Foot Pain’ Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023
Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18
Reese Witherspoon White Tee in Paris Tout
Reese Witherspoon’s Paris Uniform Featured a Simple White Tee That Resembles This $23 Amazon Shirt
Oprah Cozy Earth A-List Review Tout
Oprah Once Deemed These Buttery-Soft Joggers Her 'Favorite' — and Now I Do, Too
Fashion Item Roundup Under $60-$70: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60
LETURE PU Leather Small Jewelry Box Tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $8 Jewelry Case That’s a ‘Must-Have for Traveling’
Taylor Swift skirt set Tout
Taylor Swift's $746 Matching Top and Skirt Look So Similar to This $40 Amazon Set
BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
The Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear by for 'Serious Suction Power’ Is on Sale for Under $150
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart ‘Offers Lots of Versatility’ for Summer
Ariana Madix phone case Tout
Ariana Madix’s Practical Phone Case Is from the Same Brand Blake Lively Keeps Wearing When On-the-Go
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz take a boat to Cannes
Heidi Klum Vacationed in France with Tom Kaulitz in a Crochet Dress — and These Similar Options Start at $26
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off
Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today