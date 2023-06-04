Lifestyle Fashion These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25 Amazon shoppers have worn them to the beach, hiking through waterfalls, Disney World, and even just in the backyard By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 4, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Whether it’s a day spent at the pool, lounging in the backyard, or running errands on a hot day, there are a few summer must-have items you should have on hand: a roomy bag, dependable sunscreen, and a pair of reliable shoes that can hold up against the water. And at Amazon, the DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes are on sale for $25 right now. Made with a mesh upper, the water shoes are highly breathable and quick to dry, which makes them perfect for summer activities like beach vacations, hiking through waterfalls, trips to Disney, and even cookouts in the backyard, according to shoppers. The shoes have soft cushioning, which allows for a comfortable feel with each step, and an anti-slip rubber sole. Plus, they provide full coverage toe protection so you can keep sturdy. These water shoes are available in sizes 6 to 11 and are suitable for wide feet too, as they have elastic straps that adjust to the width of your foot; so there’s no confinement of laces here. They’re available in 33 colors including, black, pink, and gray-blue — you can easily match the shoes to a bathing suit, a shorts and T-shirt combo, or any other summer ’fit. Amazon Buy It! DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes in Black/White, $24.64 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com According to reviewers, the shoes are “comfortable and light” and “the perfect summer kicks.” And have earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One reviewer explained that they bought a pair of the shoes “to wear to Universal [and] Disney in Florida” and wrote, “I wore these at the parks for four days; no blisters, very comfortable! Definitely recommend.” Another shopper called the water shoes “a great investment” and shared, “I got these for wearing at the neighborhood pool, swimming, water parks, etc. They fit really well and are very comfy.” They added that they’re so impressed with the quality, they’ve worn the shoes “in the backyard and while running errands when it was raining.” One final shopper wrote: “These lightweight water sneakers are perfect for vacations, a day at the beach, or when having to go somewhere in the rain. Super comfy, cute on your feet, slip-proof, and got the job done.” They even bought their mother the same pair of shoes Head to Amazon to snag a pair (or two!) of the DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes while they’re on sale. Amazon Buy It! DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes in Apricot, $25.49–$29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes in Gray-Blue, $24.64–$25.49 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28 This ‘Breathable’ and ‘Flattering’ Linen-Blend Matching Set Is Trending at Amazon, and It’s on Sale Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Will Get Your Backyard Ready for Summer — and They’re All Under $45