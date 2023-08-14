Pauly D Shows Off Rare Weekend Gym Session: 'I Don't Work Out on Sundays!!!'

Pauly D was convinced to change up his finely honed GTL routine — which Jersey Shore fans know means "gym, tan, laundry" — this weekend, thanks to a little pressure from his tour manager.

“I told @kook I don’t work out on Sundays!!! But he made me,” Pauly D (full name: Paul DelVecchio) wrote on a video shared to his Instagram stories, which showed him and his manager at the free weights in a gym.

The visit came on one of Pauly D’s rare days off — the 43-year-old is on an extensive summer tour — and was back in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas for DJ sets at Marquee Dayclub and Jewel.

Pauly D and his tour manager Kook (left) hit the gym in Las Vegas. DJ Pauly/Instagram

But Pauly D seemed pleased with the results of his impromptu workout, sharing two more videos that showed off his arms.

“You can see the sweat,” he wrote, mugging for the camera.

But Sunday also brought some disappointment for the MTV reality star, who shared a photo of himself — and his Lamborghini — outside a Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

“Sunday ‘s 😩😫” he wrote, prompting costar Vinny Guadagino to write, “🎶 Closed on Sunday. You’re ma chic filet 🎶.”

Pauly D and Vinny’s bromance is back on full display this summer, as the newest installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just premiered.

And the DJ has taken a big step in his romance with girlfriend Nikki Hall, introducing her to his 10-year-old daughter, Amabella, whom he shares with Amanda Markert.

"Big milestone. Yeah and they love each other, so I'm happy," he told PEOPLE exclusively.

Asked about what the first meeting was like, Pauly D says, "It was great. They were both nervous, which is so funny, but I told them they have nothing to be nervous about."

"And I told Nikki, I was like, 'She's just a mini-me.' And I told Amabella the same thing, 'Nikki's great.' And now they FaceTime every five minutes."

Pauly D — who’s made Forbes’ list of highest-paid DJs — wraps up his tour in September with a final performance in Las Vegas.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — which features all the original cast members now that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has returned — air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

