Pauly D Shows Off Rare Weekend Gym Session: 'I Don't Work Out on Sundays!!!'

The 'Jersey Shore' star is dragged to the gym by his tour manager on his day off

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 14, 2023 12:40PM EDT
DJ Pauly Gym 08 13 23 instagram Kook
Pauly D hits the gym on Sunday — and shows off the rewards of his hard work. Photo:

DJ Pauly/Instagram

Pauly D was convinced to change up his finely honed GTL routine — which Jersey Shore fans know means "gym, tan, laundry" — this weekend, thanks to a little pressure from his tour manager.

“I told @kook I don’t work out on Sundays!!! But he made me,” Pauly D (full name: Paul DelVecchio) wrote on a video shared to his Instagram stories, which showed him and his manager at the free weights in a gym.

The visit came on one of Pauly D’s rare days off — the 43-year-old is on an extensive summer tour — and was back in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas for DJ sets at Marquee Dayclub and Jewel.

DJ Pauly Gym 08 13 23 instagram Kook
Pauly D and his tour manager Kook (left) hit the gym in Las Vegas.

DJ Pauly/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But Pauly D seemed pleased with the results of his impromptu workout, sharing two more videos that showed off his arms. 

“You can see the sweat,” he wrote, mugging for the camera.

But Sunday also brought some disappointment for the MTV reality star, who shared a photo of himself — and his Lamborghini — outside a Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays.

“Sunday ‘s 😩😫” he wrote, prompting costar Vinny Guadagino to write, “🎶 Closed on Sunday. You’re ma chic filet 🎶.”

Pauly D and Vinny’s bromance is back on full display this summer, as the newest installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just premiered.

And the DJ has taken a big step in his romance with girlfriend Nikki Hall, introducing her to his 10-year-old daughter, Amabella, whom he shares with Amanda Markert.

"Big milestone. Yeah and they love each other, so I'm happy," he told PEOPLE exclusively.

Asked about what the first meeting was like, Pauly D says, "It was great. They were both nervous, which is so funny, but I told them they have nothing to be nervous about."

"And I told Nikki, I was like, 'She's just a mini-me.' And I told Amabella the same thing, 'Nikki's great.' And now they FaceTime every five minutes."

Pauly D — who’s made Forbes’ list of highest-paid DJs — wraps up his tour in September with a final performance in Las Vegas.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — which features all the original cast members now that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has returned — air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Related Articles
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident Recovery
Jeremy Renner Spends Time in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Twice a Day Following Snowplow Accident
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'
New Covid Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Majority of New Infections Nationwide
New COVID Variant EG.5 Now Makes Up Largest Proportion of New Infections Nationwide
CDC Headquarters
Suicides in the U.S. Reached a New High in 2022, According to Provisional CDC Data
Scheana Shay
'Vanderpump Rules'' Scheana Shay Says 'Stress and Anxiety' Led to Unhealthy Weight Loss
Climate change idea. Soft focus on bunch of micro plastic that cannot be recycled.
Microplastics Discovered in Human Heart Tissue for the First Time
Close-up two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub
Many Cancer Patients Turn To Binge Drinking — Even During Treatment, New Study Finds
TikToker Kyle Prue Shares Lyme Disease Struggle in Defense of Bella Hadid
TikToker Kyle Prue Reveals Lyme Disease Struggle: 'I Have Entire Organs That Are Non-Functioning'
Shania Twain, Celine Dion
Shania Twain Is Praying That Céline Dion Will Overcome Health Issues: 'I'm Such a Fan'
Bill Hader attends HBO's original series "Barry" Los Angeles Season 4 Premiere
Bill Hader Gained 25 lbs. Working on ‘Barry’ Final Season: 'How the Hell'd That Happen?'
TikToks Bella Brave, 9, Still Hoping for Life-Saving Bowel Transplant;
TikTok's Bella Brave, 9, Still Hoping for Life-Saving Bowel Transplant: 'She Just Wants to Spread Joy' (Exclusive)
Pouring pills from the bottle into the palm
Heartburn Meds May Increase Risk of Dementia, Study Suggests
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Heather Dubrow 'Grateful' After Husband Terry’s 'Scary' Mini-Stroke: 'This Could’ve Gone Very Differently'
Alix Earle Opens Up About Her Acne Struggle: 'I Did Not Want To Leave My House'
TikTok's Alix Earle Opens Up About Her Long Struggle with Acne: 'I Did Not Want to Leave My House'
Paramore
Paramore's Hayley Williams Has a Lung Infection That's 'Risking Long-Term Damage'
Sasha Pieterse Explains How to a Plan the Ultimate Party and Not âFreak Outâ
'Pretty Little Liars'’ Sasha Pieterse Says It Was 'Disheartening' Gaining 70 Lbs. at Age 17 Due to PCOS