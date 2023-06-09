Dixie D’Amelio is making it clear whose side she’s on in the Vanderpump Rules cheating drama.

On Thursday, at the FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD creative director Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, D’Amelio turned heads in the same dress Ariana Madix wore three weeks ago on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

The skin-baring Alessandra Rich gown both stars wore is made up of only a skirt-less bodice and lace on the asymmetrical sleeves plus a one-sided train. At the time, Madix, 37, coined the look her "slutty funeral" ensemble.

D’Amelio, 21 — who attended the pop-up opening with her sister Charli, 19, and Landon Barker, 19 — wore the dress with black platform heels with an ankle strap, a thin silver chair and drop earrings. Her makeup paired nicely with the dress: a dramatic, smokey eye and glossy nude lip. She wore her hair in two long french braids down her back.

For the reality TV star’s look, Madix and her stylist Emily Men teamed the sexy design with Steve Madden stiletto sandals. For bling, the duo went with David Yurman rings, a Shay Jewelry diamond stud and a sentimental pair of vintage flower earrings sourced from Men's grandmother.

Makeup artist Caroline Blanchard and hairstylist Julius Michael didn't hold back on Madix's glam, either. The makeup pro created a glowing blushed look with dramatic eyelashes, while the hair expert worked the star's locks into a tousled bun with side-framing pieces.

The WWHL episode marked the Bravo star's first appearance on the show since the news of her split from costar Tom Sandoval, 40, and his months-long affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss, 28, came to light in early March. (The Tom Tom restaurateur and Madix were in a nine-year relationship until their breakup.)

This wasn't Madix's first "revenge" ensemble. For the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Madix wore an abs-baring MONOT cropped jacket and cutout long pencil skirt, both in a red-hot color.