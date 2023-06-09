Dixie D’Amelio Wears the Ariana Madix ‘Slutty Funeral’ Dress

The 21-year-old influencer paired the skin-baring dress with platform heels and long brown braids

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 01:59PM EDT
Dixie DâAmelio Wears Ariana Madix âSlutty Funeralâ Dress
Photo:

Dixie DâAmelio/Instagram; Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty 

Dixie D’Amelio is making it clear whose side she’s on in the Vanderpump Rules cheating drama. 

On Thursday, at the FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD creative director Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, D’Amelio turned heads in the same dress Ariana Madix wore three weeks ago on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

The skin-baring Alessandra Rich gown both stars wore is made up of only a skirt-less bodice and lace on the asymmetrical sleeves plus a one-sided train. At the time, Madix, 37, coined the look her "slutty funeral" ensemble.

D’Amelio, 21 — who attended the pop-up opening with her sister Charli, 19, and Landon Barker, 19 — wore the dress with black platform heels with an ankle strap, a thin silver chair and drop earrings. Her makeup paired nicely with the dress: a dramatic, smokey eye and glossy nude lip. She wore her hair in two long french braids down her back.

Dixie DâAmelio/Instagram

Dixie DâAmelio/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the reality TV star’s look, Madix and her stylist Emily Men teamed the sexy design with Steve Madden stiletto sandals. For bling, the duo went with David Yurman rings, a Shay Jewelry diamond stud and a sentimental pair of vintage flower earrings sourced from Men's grandmother.

Makeup artist Caroline Blanchard and hairstylist Julius Michael didn't hold back on Madix's glam, either. The makeup pro created a glowing blushed look with dramatic eyelashes, while the hair expert worked the star's locks into a tousled bun with side-framing pieces.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20091 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix

Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty 

The WWHL episode marked the Bravo star's first appearance on the show since the news of her split from costar Tom Sandoval, 40, and his months-long affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss, 28, came to light in early March. (The Tom Tom restaurateur and Madix were in a nine-year relationship until their breakup.)

This wasn't Madix's first "revenge" ensemble. For the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Madix wore an abs-baring MONOT cropped jacket and cutout long pencil skirt, both in a red-hot color.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Ariana Madix Wears 'Slutty Funeral' Dress on 'WWHL' After Tom Sandoval Split: All About Her Look (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Marie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Marie of "Vanderpump Rules" attend the 2013 Bravo Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast: See How the SURvers Have Changed From Season 1 to Now
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Television personalities Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Maloney's 'Jaw Dropped' Seeing Raquel Leviss Give Ariana Madix Love Advice: 'The Most Nefarious Thing'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix Wears the Ultimate Skin-Baring Revenge Dress for 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Carrie Underwood at the Grand Ole Opry
Carrie Underwood Channels Her Inner Princess in Ethereal Tulle Gown for Grand Ole Opry Performance
Vanderpump rules cast photos credit Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Ariana Madix's 'Revenge Dress' Is Actually a $995 Top and $795 Skirt That's Been Worn by Many Celebs
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay 2023 mtv movie awards 0507202348
Ariana Madix References Recent 'Tumultuous Time' as 'Vanderpump Rules' Wins 2023 MTV Award
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Ariana Madix Rocks Another Revenge Dress in NYC
Ariana Madix Wears an Even Sexier Revenge Dress Following Her Viral 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Look
Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'May as Well' Try Dating,' Says Katie Maloney: 'They've Blown Up Their Lives'