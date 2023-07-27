Disney World Now Has a Pickle Milkshake at Epcot — Here's the Scoop on How It Tastes

How can the Disney pickle get any more iconic? Put it in a milkshake.

Ahead of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, Disney unveiled their latest zany creation for the masses: the pickle milkshake.

The limited time product can be found at the Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey for the duration of the festival, which starts July 27 and ends Nov. 18.

In a cute rap to announce the product, the Disney Eats Instagram page said that they “heard you love pickles and also love shakes,” and so, they decided to come out with this bright green creation.

The pickle-flavored shake is topped with a dollop of whipped cream, pickling spices and a sprig of dill. The jar features an adorable design with slices of pickles and the words “Made with science!”

One commenter on the announcement video said they would buy it, but was quick to notice a minor detail in the video. “I'm going to try it but let's not let it slide that NO ONE IN THAT VIDEO ACTUALLY TOOK A SIP,” the user posted.

Luckily, Shay Spence, a former PEOPLE staffer turned TikToker and cooking competition show star, gave the inside scoop on the briney beverage.

At a preview for the food and wine festival at Disney, Spence got a chance to sample the pickle milkshake. (He also taste tested Epcot's new “unnecessarily spicy” wings and peanut butter and jelly wings.)

In a video of his review, Spence takes a hesitant sip of the shake onscreen. "I kind of dig it,” he says in a voiceover. He goes on to explain that the shake is “not really sour like a pickle, it’s more creamy and sweet with dill and pickling spice flavors coming through.”

Spence confesses that he’d “rather have a chocolate milkshake,” but confirms that “it’s not bad,” either.

The full menu for the food festival is on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney is not the only brand making crazy mashups. On August 5, Skittles is releasing a special pack of French’s yellow mustard flavored candies in honor of National Mustard Day.

The Limited Edition Skittles are described to have a “tangy mustard flavor” and “iconic chewy texture."

Those waiting to get their hands on the new candy will not be able to find them in store, however, as it will only be made available via online sweepstakes and at pop-up events as French’s ‘Mustard Mobile’ makes its way to Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York City on Aug. 5.

McCormick & Company

Fans also have the chance to win free packets of mustard Skittles up until Aug. 5 can visit the McCormick website to snag the yellow candy.

Similarly, in March, Hidden Valley Ranch teamed up with Van Leeuwen to release a dressing-inspired ice cream.

The limited-edition pints promised to deliver the "savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness," according to a release.

