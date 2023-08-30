Disney World and Make-A-Wish Throw Royal Ball to Mark World Princess Week and 150,000th Disney Wish

Mikayla, a 17-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., marked the 150,000th Disney wish with a performance of Disney classics at the ball

Published on August 30, 2023 03:59PM EDT
Disney World and Make-A-Wish Throw Princess Ball to Mark World Princes Week and 150,000th Disney Wish
Walt Disney World's Once Upon a Wish Party. Photo:

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Disney magic has ascended to a whole new level.

As part of the Make-A-Wish program, Walt Disney World recently invited 50 wish kids to its inaugural Once Upon a Wish party, which "proclaimed wish kids as royalty for the day and had them meet more than 30 Disney Princesses and characters," according to an official release.

One special guest? Mikayla, a 17-year-old girl from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, who helped the Walt Disney Company fulfill their 150,000th Disney wish by singing a medley of Disney classics, like "Beauty and the Beast" and "Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog.

"Every little girl dreams of going to a royal ball," Mikayla, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, told PEOPLE ahead of the party, which was held Aug. 25 at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Florida.

Disney World and Make-A-Wish Throw Princess Ball to Mark World Princes Week and 150,000th Disney Wish
Walt Disney World's Once Upon a Wish Party.

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

"As a performer, having the opportunity to sing at the ball is more than I could have ever imagined," added Mikayla, whose wish was to sing at a Disney park.

After arriving via red carpet earlier in the day, guests were treated to breakfast with Frozen sisters Anna and Elsa, followed by Disney Princess meet-ups — and royal makeovers!

And of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse made an appearance, dressed in their majestic best.

Asked which Princess is her favorite, Mikayla told PEOPLE, "I have always identified the most with Elsa. Like her, I too have a younger sister, Makenna, I am extremely close to; she's my best friend."

"I also admire Elsa's strength in being confident in who she is and wanting to protect others," the talented teen added.

Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, told PEOPLE ahead of the event, "For more than 40 years, Disney has been providing hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most."

"In fact, Disneyland was part of the first wish ever granted by Make-A-Wish," she continued. "It’s a testament to the passion and commitment to the Make-A-Wish mission that Disney continues to find new and creative ways to deliver truly life-changing experiences for wish kids and their families."

Motter also raved about the "countless moments over the course of the day that will be forever remembered by the wish kids and their families," adding, "From unexpected surprises to moments of inspiration and adventure, the wish kids will experience a first-of-its-kind event where everything down to the finest detail was designed for wish kids who love princesses."

"I can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of these wish kids, who have had to endure so many challenges, as their wishes come true," she said. "It will be truly life-changing for everyone involved."

Disney World and Make-A-Wish Throw Princess Ball to Mark World Princes Week and 150,000th Disney Wish
Walt Disney World's Once Upon a Wish Party.

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Mikayla said that she's about to begin her senior year of high school, which she's "looking forward to finishing strong."

"After that, I plan to go to college and hopefully see what doors in music open," she says. "I am so thankful to be healthy, and look forward to whatever the future holds!"

Aside from Mikayla, other attendees at the event included 8-year-old Lily from Middletown, Delaware; 7-year-old Scarlett from Orlando, Florida; and 4-year-old Andi from Bridgewater, New Jersey. All three had Disney Princess-related wishes.

"The Once Upon A Wish Party gives wish kids and their families a chance to feel like a normal family again – perhaps for the first time since the start of their medical journey," Motter says. "We hope that the power and positivity of the wish serves as a springboard for the families, helping them to face and overcome whatever challenges come their way."

