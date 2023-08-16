How to Plan Your Disney World Halloween Trip, According to 4 Disney Experts

Halloween at Walt Disney World in Florida is simply bewitching, but there are many things you should keep in mind as you’re planning your trip.

For starters, you’ll want to plan early as the theme park tends to kick things off in mid-August, transforming the Magic Kingdom into a festive Halloween town.

Not only are there special treats and character experiences galore to plan for, but there’s also Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a separate ticketed event that allows Disney fans access to exclusive experiences such as Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade and character meet-and-greets. This year, specifically, the party runs from Aug. 11 to Nov. 1, 2023.

To prepare you for your next trip, PEOPLE spoke with four Disney experts — planDisney panelist Prince Stychnicki-Saquian, Wicked Travel Concierge owner Amy Garner, content creator and The Main St Dish co-host Bethany Vinton and Very Amusing podcast host Carlye Wisel — about their best tips and tricks for celebrating the holiday at Disney World.

Here’s how they recommend you plan for your next trip.

When should you start planning your Disney World Halloween trip?

As Halloween at Disney World usually kicks off in August, Stychnicki-Saquian notes it’s never “too early to plan” your trip.

If you’re a big foodie, Garner recommends planning at least 60 days in advance of your visit when dining reservations open in order to secure the best options. Vinton adds that when it comes to Halloween treats specifically, Disney Parks Blog usually releases its “foodie guide," which can help you better plan your trip, around July.

Whether you’re planning way in advance or doing a last-minute trip, all the Disney experts agree the most important thing to do is make sure your itinerary is all set, from priority meet-and-greets to researching park hours.

“A lot of times, people going to Disney World [around Halloween time] don't realize that Magic Kingdom closes early on party nights to day guests,” Wisel points out. “So I always advise that you want to check Magic Kingdom hours before you plan your trip, no matter when you're planning it because you don't want to buy admission and then not be able to see fireworks with everyone else.”

As you’re doing your research, Stychnicki-Saquian suggests “going straight to the source” by looking at the Disney Parks Blog, while Garner adds that the My Disney Experience app is helpful as you build out your plans as “you're going to be using the app already when you're in the park" for things such as virtual queues and dining reservations.

When is the best time to go to Disney World during Halloween?

Halloween at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney Parks

When it comes to celebrating Halloween at Disney World, the Disney experts unanimously agree that September is the best time to go as kids are usually back in school, meaning there are fewer crowds in the parks. Plus, at that point, the weather is not as hot in Florida.

Vinton also points out that, in addition to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, there are other festivals to enjoy during this time such as the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, which runs from July 27 to Nov. 18, 2023.

“September really is a great sweet spot,” Garner adds. “You're not competing with the people who want to be first to experience the Halloween stuff for the year, and you're also not competing with the people who are there for actual Halloween.”

Where should you stay during your Disney World Halloween trip?

When it comes to picking a Disney Resort hotel, it all comes down to what works best for you. If you want to accommodate a big family, Garner recommends Disney's Art of Animation Resort, which includes family suites and Skyliner access to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. Plus, the resort is “heavily themed with fun characters” which is a “feast for the eyes for the kids.”

Wisel also recommends Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, noting that “it offers a lot of what the deluxe level resorts offer while also being a moderate [hotel], so it's priced right in the middle.”

“I love that you're in a tower, so you can take an elevator to your room,” she adds. “The buses come right there or you can easily get an Uber. I just think it offers the best of both worlds in terms of price and accommodations.”

Various hotels also have Halloween-themed activities, including The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, which usually has a golf cart parade, a pumpkin decorating contest and a special trick-or-treating event closer to Halloween. While others have Halloween treats to enjoy, such as Disney's Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter, which has a Haunted Mansion beignet.

What are the biggest perks of attending Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

Boo to You Halloween Parade at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney Company

On the fence about whether Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is right for you? The Disney experts note that the biggest draw of party is getting exclusive opportunities you wouldn’t get on a regular park day, such as character meet-and-greets with Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, seeing Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade and special fireworks. Plus, the party allows guests to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat!

“The Halloween party is the best party that Disney throws currently,” Vinton says. “The standout to me [is] the 'Boo-to-You' Parade that you won't see at the parks during the day. They have a fireworks show that is just for the Halloween party as well. And if you are a foodie, they do a lot of party-exclusive food that you can only get there”

Where is the best place to get a Halloween photo at Disney World?

If you’re hoping to get that perfect Halloween photo during your stay, many of the Disney experts recommend heading to the Haunted Mansion. “They have that fog that rolls in and it's so spooky,” Vinton notes. For people who purchase Memory Maker with their theme park tickets, she adds there are a lot of Halloween-themed Magic Shots near the ride, which add fun special effects to your photos.

“There are tons and tons of Magic Shots available throughout the park where the Magic Shot will include the Hitchhiking Ghosts and things like that,” Garner adds. “So taking advantage of those Magic Shots, looking in the app ahead of time to see where they're going to be, will definitely yield some really, really cool pictures.”

What are the best treats at Disney World during Halloween?

Zombie Fingers at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney Company

With 30 specialty treats for Halloween this year, you’ll want to make sure you leave plenty of room for snacking. The Disney Parks Blog already has a full list of items available in the parks and during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the Disney experts have already anticipated which items will be the viral treats this year.

In addition to even more savory items on the menu, Stychnicki-Saquian and Vinton note that a hot ticket item is bound to be the Zombie Fingers at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which the Disney Parks Blog says is made up of “almond cookie fingers, key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls and sugar eyes.”

Hades Cone at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney Company

Garner also anticipates the Hades Cone at Storybook Treats during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be another popular option. The cool snack is made up of “DOLE Whip mango and habanero soft-serve topped with blue raspberry shell and chili-lime seasoning,” per the Disney Parks Blog website.

If you’re looking for a character dining experience, Wisel notes that Minnie’s Seasonal Dining at Hollywood & Vine at Hollywood Studios is “a great way to experience Halloween without going to the party and in the middle of a regular park day.” The lunch and dinner buffet features Minnie and her friends dressed up in seasonal Halloween costumes.

Wisel adds that there are also “really good character costumes” at Breakfast à la Art with Mickey & Friends at Topolino's Terrace, which features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck. Though they don’t don Halloween-specific looks, she notes that “come fall, any character in any sort of fun outfit does feel a little like a costume.”

Where is the best place to get Halloween merch at Disney World?

Another perk of visiting the parks during the Halloween season is stocking up on all the seasonal merch, including fun Mickey ears, Loungefly bags, trading pins and popcorn buckets. If you’re wanting to snag a collectible item, the Disney experts recommend heading to the World of Disney Store in Disney Springs before your park days to scope out the items you want ahead of time.

Garner adds that the Emporium Shop at Magic Kingdom always has “the widest selection of Halloween merch so that is definitely your one-stop shop for the limited-edition pins or spirit jerseys and non popcorn bucket and sipper–related merch.”

For this year specifically, Stychnicki-Saquian teases that fans should keep a “ghoulish eye out for” fun Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas merch, as both films celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.