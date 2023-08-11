Streaming Services Disney+ Review: My New Favorite Destination for Original Entertainment I loved having access to my favorite programs from my childhood, and new shows to binge By Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel is a freelance writer with six years of experience writing content centered around celebrity news, film, television, beauty brands, and product reviews. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 03:50PM EDT In This Article View All In This Article How We Tested Disney+ Key Specs Pros & Cons Cost Top Shows Top Movies Disney Bundle User Experience Disney+ vs. Netflix Is Disney+ Worth It? Testing Methodology We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: PEOPLE / Jessica Christopher This article was commissioned prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you'd like to learn more, click here. Even though the streaming industry has arguably overtaken cable, I’m someone who still enjoys what both services have to offer. Even though my bundled subscription plans and cable services are great, I have been looking to explore other streamers to watch exclusive shows that aren’t available with my current setup. Among the popular choices on the market, Disney+ is a strong competitor against rivals like Max and Netflix, especially with the combined Hulu and ESPN+ bundle that many opt for. Disney+ alone is a favorite for its large catalog of original Disney and Pixar titles. But with the additional content that comes with entertainment hub Hulu and the sports-centered ESPN+, many consider the bundle deal a no-brainer. To see what the hype is about, I spent a month using the ad-supported Disney+ Trio Basic Bundle that comes with Hulu and ESPN+. I was surprisingly impressed by the experience I had, though I was bummed out that there wasn’t a free trial for the service. Ahead are my thoughts regarding my experience with Disney+, and whether or not it’s actually worth subscribing to. View Bundle Options on disneyplus.com Tester Profile Name: Alicia GeigelMy streaming habits: I typically watch around 15 hours of TV a week.What I like to watch: I enjoy different genres, but I especially love sitcoms, animated feature films and series, and documentaries. Some of my favorite shows include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, and Golden Girls. If I’m not watching content on-demand, I’ll tune into a game from one of my local sports teams. No. of hours spent testing: I tested the Disney+ for 30 hours over the course of two weeks. How We Tested Disney+ The Disney+ Trio Basic Bundle plan includes Hulu and ESPN+. Over the course of approximately two weeks, I tested Disney+ for 25 hours, and Hulu and ESPN+ for a combined five hours using my Roku smart TV and Samsung tablet. I typically stream content on multiple devices, and was happy to see that the apps for each platform were all available to download from different platforms, namely the Roku Channel and Google Play stores. People / Alicia Geigel Since I have a cable plan, I did switch between the platforms and cable TV, but only to watch local news and snippets of live sports games. When I wasn’t watching cable, I primarily watched documentaries, Pixar movies, and Disney original shows on Disney+. The scope and variety of the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ libraries were the most important factors I considered when reviewing the platform, as well as the selection of original content available on each. Additionally, I heavily weighed device compatibility and user interface to gauge how the apps fared across different devices, as I like to switch between watching shows on my TV and tablet. Overall, my experience with the service was a positive one, and I was thoroughly impressed with the variety of content and the seamless viewing experience the Disney+ bundle had to offer. Disney+ Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 4.2/5Base price: $7.99/monthFree trial? NoNo. of plans: 5No. of concurrent streams: 4Ad-free plan? YesOption to record? No Pros & Cons ProsExtensive library of original Disney, Pixar, and Marvel titlesUsers can create and customize up to seven different profiles Hosts plenty of nostalgic shows and movies for kids and adultsBundle offers convenient access to Hulu and ESPN+’s catalogHigh quality 4K and HDR streaming included with planConsDoes not offer a free trialLacks mature content for adults Disney+ Cost Disney+ has five plans that differ in ad tier and bundle options, ranging from an ad-supported base plan ($7.99/month) to the ad-free premium plan ($19.99/month). Disney+’s base plan mirrors the cost of base plans among competitors like Paramount+, Netflix, and Hulu, though it does fall short in terms of its content library in comparison. However, Disney+ still does have a lot to offer, including exclusive Marvel and Star Wars titles, like The Mandalorian and Secret Invasion, to original movies like Hocus Pocus 2 and Peter Pan & Wendy. If you’re a massive fan of the Disney brand and its original titles, the $7.99 base price is well worth the money for the amount of quality content offered. Even better, since it’s all in one place, you don’t have to worry about having to dive into other streamers for Disney content. People / Alicia Geigel Sadly, Disney+ doesn’t offer discounts for first-time subscribers, and lacks an option to save by paying for an annual subscription. It does, however, have a bundle option with Hulu and ESPN+ that costs significantly less than paying for two (or three) of these services individually. I opted for the ad-supported Trio Basic Bundle ($12.99/month) that provides access to each platforms’ libraries which contain hundreds of shows, movies, and documentaries to watch. Sign Up Now on disneyplus.com Compare base prices across competitors Disney+ Netflix Hulu Max Paramount+ $7.99/month $6.99/month $7.99/month $9.99/month $5.99/month Top Shows on Disney+ While the Disney name may conjure up images of cartoons and child-focused content like Bluey, the platform also hosts titles like The Simpsons and Alias for adults. Though I’m personally not interested in titles related to Star Wars, lovers of the franchise can watch the films and Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Additionally, Marvel fans can enjoy series like I Am Groot and Secret Invasion in addition to blockbuster films like The Avengers and Iron Man. I was particularly excited about the range of Disney Channel original shows from my childhood that were available for streaming, of which were conveniently curated in the “Throwbacks” hub. I immediately added That’s So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens, The Proud Family, and Kim Possible to my watchlist, though realistically it would take me a while to get through all of them (a girl can dream!). People / Alicia Geigel If scripted entertainment isn’t your thing, the platform hosts a ton of documentaries from National Geographic. Whether you’re interested in nature, history, science, or culture, the service is sure to have a docuseries or program to suit your interest. Two highlights that stood out to me in particular were America’s National Parks and Ancient X-Files, both of which are part of National Geographic’s collection. Top Movies on Disney+ Outside of its show offerings, Disney+ has a decent selection of movies that can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. The platform’s current lineup of top movies are a blend of both lighthearted flicks and mature titles, ranging from Moana and Encanto, to Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Just know that you won’t find a ton of graphic content on here like that you’ll find on platforms like Max and Netflix. The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie Movies on Disney+ are categorized by genre, brand (Disney, Pixar, etc.), and franchise (Marvel, Star Wars, etc.). Whether you want to relive your childhood by watching The Lion King or do some soul searching with the help of Pixar’s Soul, there are a ton of choices to pick from depending on the mood you’re in. I was beyond thrilled with the number of Pixar titles available, and watched Coco, Luca, and Turning Red during my test period. Disney Bundle Outside of its solo service, Disney+ offers three different bundle options: a Hulu & Disney+ plan, an ad-supported Trio Basic plan with ESPN+, and an ad-free Trio Premium plan with ESPN+. Disney+ and Hulu alone each cost $7.99/month for the ad-supported plan, and ESPN+ costs $9.99/month by itself. When bundling the services together via the Trio Basic plan, you save half the money you’d spend on each platform individually, making it a tough deal to beat. People / Alicia Geigel Considering the variety and amount of content you get from having access to three different streamers, the price of the bundles are a steal. The Trio Basic plan hosts an impressive lineup of original TV shows, movies, and live sports programming, so your options feel endless. I personally watched a few episodes of The Bear and The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, in addition to a few 30 for 30 specials on ESPN+ during my test period. Disney+’s User Experience Disney+ has a very simple, user-friendly interface across all devices. The app’s home page has clear icons that make it easy to differentiate between categories like originals, movies, and series, as well as separate hubs for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic content. There’s also a handy search bar at the top of the home page to type in titles to quickly find your shows and movies without scrolling through the full library list. While the streamer is easy to navigate, its customization options are comparable to other competitors. Disney+ allows you to make up to seven different profiles with your account, and each profile can be customized by name, avatar, gender, app language, and parental controls. Aside from these tools, you can also create a watchlist where you can add titles you want to view at a later time (a plus for me!). People / Alicia Geigel Since I signed up for the Trio Basic plan, I did have ads in between movies and shows, but they weren’t super disruptive or incredibly long. For example, a 25-minute episode of Kim Possible had a total of three ads throughout the episode that spanned between 45 seconds and 1 minute 30 seconds, which was fine to me given that they were spaced out well. I should also mention that the video quality was consistent during my time with the service, and I never experienced pixelation or lag while watching shows or scrolling through the library. Free Trial Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial to test out the platform. In order to see what the service has to offer, you have to subscribe to one of its plans and cancel before the next billing cycle. The cheapest option is the Disney+ Basic plan with ads, which costs $7.99 a month. The next best cost-effective choice, other than the solo Disney+ plans, is the add-supported Hulu & Disney+ bundle which is priced at $9.99 a month. Kid Content Whether you’re a parent, a babysitter, or someone with younger relatives, you will not be disappointed in the amount of kid-friendly shows that are available on Disney+. Finding this content can be done by simply clicking the “Kids” tab in either the “Movies” or “Series” hubs. A few highlights from the platform’s kid collection includes classics like Bear in the Big Blue House (an older, but personal favorite) to Disney+ originals like The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Movie options are just as vast, featuring nostalgic favorites like Aladdin and Cinderella, the Air Buddies series, and several Pixar titles. The Best Pixar Movies to Stream Now Parental Controls While I did add parental restrictions on my Disney+ profile, the platform also offers additional options for restricting content. If you are in a multi-person household with children, you can customize each profile by adjusting the content rating scale (from G to R for movies and TV-14 to TV-MA for shows) and blocking titles based on their respective ratings. If you want to be extra careful, you can even set a four-digit pin to access profiles. Unfortunately, there isn’t an option to add programs to a “No Watch” list. People / Alicia Geigel Music Programming As an avid listener of different genres of music, I personally enjoy documentaries about musicians and bands, and was honestly surprised with the number of music documentaries Disney+ had to offer. The library of high quality, music-related titles are on par with similar content released on Max. During my time testing Disney+, I watched several original documentaries that include The Beatles: Get Back, Elton John Live: Farewell At Dodger Stadium, and Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman. In addition to the aforementioned titles, I also added Summer of Soul to my watchlist, which had been on my radar since it won an Oscar in 2022. But those were just the ones I was interested in. The platform also hosts several other music programs to stream, ranging from Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions to the Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) performance from Miley Cryrus. There are also programs from artists like Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS, just to name a few. Disney+ vs. Netflix Disney+ and Netflix are popular streaming platforms that are often compared to one another given their extensive catalog of titles and variety of original content. The streamers have similarly priced ad-supported base plans: $7.99 a month for the Disney+ Basic plan and $6.99 a month for Netflix’s Standard plan. Where the two differ, however, is the type of content offered by each platform. Though it does have mature content like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney+ is arguably more geared toward younger audiences as its library mainly consists of Disney and Pixar titles. This isn’t a flaw, as both adults and kids can enjoy most of the content on the streamer, but it does lack range. In contrast, Netflix has a larger variety of content that is more suitable for adults, such as true crime docuseries like Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Tiger King, popular original programs such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things, and more. The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now Disney+ and Netflix also differ in terms of streaming quality and the amount of simultaneous streams you can have. A basic Disney+ plan allows up to four concurrent streams, while Netflix’s Standard and ad-free Standard plans only support two. Furthermore, Disney+ does not limit password sharing, whereas Netflix charges an extra $7.99 a month for users living outside of the account holder’s home. Additionally, Disney+ offers 4K UHD content across all plan tiers, in contrast to Netflix that only includes UHD with its Premium plan. Despite these differences, both services offer HDR streaming capabilities, different plan options, and profile customization options. If you’re looking for a family-friendly streamer with an extensive library of Disney-related content, Disney+ is a great choice. Netflix, on the other hand, is a solid option for people that want more program variety and mature content. Service Disney+ Netflix Plans - Disney+ Basic: $7.99/month - Disney+ Premium: $10.99/month - Duo Basic (Hulu & Disney+): $9.99/month - Trio Basic (Hulu, Disney+, & ESPN+): $12.99/month - Trio Premium (Ad-free Hulu, Disney+, & ESPN+): $19.99/month - Standard w/ ads: $6.99/month - Standard: $15.49/month - Premium: $19.99/month Add-Ons - - Sign up for Netflix Is Disney+ Worth It? After trying out the Disney+ Bundle for two weeks, I was absolutely impressed with the extensive library of movies and shows across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The streamer’s cost-effective bundled deal, plan options, user-friendly app, and variety of original content left me with a positive impression of the service. Despite the service’s lack of a free trial and limited mature content, I would still recommend Disney+ to people that love Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel related entertainment. Additionally, the Disney+ bundle is perfect for anyone that enjoys sports programming and exploring genres across movies and TV shows. People / Alicia Geigel Sign Up Now That being said, I’m not going to keep my Disney+ Trio bundle, but I will instead downgrade to the Duo Basic bundle that cuts out ESPN+ since I get live sports with my cable plan. At nearly half the price of what it costs to subscribe to the two streamers individually, the bundle includes my favorite shows and movies from both Disney and Hulu in one convenient package. This deal is too good to pass up, and there are so many things on my watch list I still need to see! Our Testing Methodology Overall, the Disney+ Bundle earns a 4.2 out of 5 stars based on how the service performed in the following categories: Factors What it means Rating (1–5) Content library The service offers a large variety of TV shows and movies across many different genres to suit a wide range of tastes. 4.5 Original programming The service offers a strong lineup of original content that can't be streamed anywhere else. 5 Price and value The monthly price of the service is fair based on the amount and quality of content you're getting. The cost is consistent, or more affordable, than competitors'. 4 Free trial The service offers a free trial that gives an accurate preview of what's included in the monthly subscription. 1 Streaming quality The service offers HD and/or 4K streaming options. 5 Features How the platform's features, such as simultaneous streams, offline viewing, parental controls, and customized recommendations, compare to competitors'. 5 Plan options The service has multiple tiers to choose from, including an ad-free plan, to fit different budgets. 5 User experience The platform's interface is easy to navigate and its settings can be changed without much hassle. 5 Device compatibility The service is available to stream on multiple devices, including smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, Roku, and more. 5 Customer service The streamer has multiple customer service channels that are easily accessible and responsive. 5 Cancellation policy Canceling a subscription with the service is easy to do without penalty. 5 Cancellation policy Canceling a subscription with the service is easy to do without penalty. 