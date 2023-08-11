Disney+ Review: My New Favorite Destination for Original Entertainment

Top Shows on Disney+

While the Disney name may conjure up images of cartoons and child-focused content like Bluey, the platform also hosts titles like The Simpsons and Alias for adults. Though I’m personally not interested in titles related to Star Wars, lovers of the franchise can watch the films and Disney+ series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Additionally, Marvel fans can enjoy series like I Am Groot and Secret Invasion in addition to blockbuster films like The Avengers and Iron Man.

I was particularly excited about the range of Disney Channel original shows from my childhood that were available for streaming, of which were conveniently curated in the “Throwbacks” hub. I immediately added That’s So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens, The Proud Family, and Kim Possible to my watchlist, though realistically it would take me a while to get through all of them (a girl can dream!).



People / Alicia Geigel

If scripted entertainment isn’t your thing, the platform hosts a ton of documentaries from National Geographic. Whether you’re interested in nature, history, science, or culture, the service is sure to have a docuseries or program to suit your interest. Two highlights that stood out to me in particular were America’s National Parks and Ancient X-Files, both of which are part of National Geographic’s collection.

Top Movies on Disney+

Outside of its show offerings, Disney+ has a decent selection of movies that can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. The platform’s current lineup of top movies are a blend of both lighthearted flicks and mature titles, ranging from Moana and Encanto, to Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Just know that you won’t find a ton of graphic content on here like that you’ll find on platforms like Max and Netflix.



Movies on Disney+ are categorized by genre, brand (Disney, Pixar, etc.), and franchise (Marvel, Star Wars, etc.). Whether you want to relive your childhood by watching The Lion King or do some soul searching with the help of Pixar’s Soul, there are a ton of choices to pick from depending on the mood you’re in. I was beyond thrilled with the number of Pixar titles available, and watched Coco, Luca, and Turning Red during my test period.

Disney Bundle

Outside of its solo service, Disney+ offers three different bundle options: a Hulu & Disney+ plan, an ad-supported Trio Basic plan with ESPN+, and an ad-free Trio Premium plan with ESPN+. Disney+ and Hulu alone each cost $7.99/month for the ad-supported plan, and ESPN+ costs $9.99/month by itself. When bundling the services together via the Trio Basic plan, you save half the money you’d spend on each platform individually, making it a tough deal to beat.



People / Alicia Geigel

Considering the variety and amount of content you get from having access to three different streamers, the price of the bundles are a steal. The Trio Basic plan hosts an impressive lineup of original TV shows, movies, and live sports programming, so your options feel endless. I personally watched a few episodes of The Bear and The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, in addition to a few 30 for 30 specials on ESPN+ during my test period.

Disney+’s User Experience

Disney+ has a very simple, user-friendly interface across all devices. The app’s home page has clear icons that make it easy to differentiate between categories like originals, movies, and series, as well as separate hubs for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic content. There’s also a handy search bar at the top of the home page to type in titles to quickly find your shows and movies without scrolling through the full library list.

While the streamer is easy to navigate, its customization options are comparable to other competitors. Disney+ allows you to make up to seven different profiles with your account, and each profile can be customized by name, avatar, gender, app language, and parental controls. Aside from these tools, you can also create a watchlist where you can add titles you want to view at a later time (a plus for me!).



People / Alicia Geigel

Since I signed up for the Trio Basic plan, I did have ads in between movies and shows, but they weren’t super disruptive or incredibly long. For example, a 25-minute episode of Kim Possible had a total of three ads throughout the episode that spanned between 45 seconds and 1 minute 30 seconds, which was fine to me given that they were spaced out well. I should also mention that the video quality was consistent during my time with the service, and I never experienced pixelation or lag while watching shows or scrolling through the library.

Free Trial

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial to test out the platform. In order to see what the service has to offer, you have to subscribe to one of its plans and cancel before the next billing cycle. The cheapest option is the Disney+ Basic plan with ads, which costs $7.99 a month. The next best cost-effective choice, other than the solo Disney+ plans, is the add-supported Hulu & Disney+ bundle which is priced at $9.99 a month.

Kid Content

Whether you’re a parent, a babysitter, or someone with younger relatives, you will not be disappointed in the amount of kid-friendly shows that are available on Disney+. Finding this content can be done by simply clicking the “Kids” tab in either the “Movies” or “Series” hubs. A few highlights from the platform’s kid collection includes classics like Bear in the Big Blue House (an older, but personal favorite) to Disney+ originals like The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Movie options are just as vast, featuring nostalgic favorites like Aladdin and Cinderella, the Air Buddies series, and several Pixar titles.



Parental Controls

While I did add parental restrictions on my Disney+ profile, the platform also offers additional options for restricting content. If you are in a multi-person household with children, you can customize each profile by adjusting the content rating scale (from G to R for movies and TV-14 to TV-MA for shows) and blocking titles based on their respective ratings. If you want to be extra careful, you can even set a four-digit pin to access profiles. Unfortunately, there isn’t an option to add programs to a “No Watch” list.

People / Alicia Geigel

Music Programming

As an avid listener of different genres of music, I personally enjoy documentaries about musicians and bands, and was honestly surprised with the number of music documentaries Disney+ had to offer. The library of high quality, music-related titles are on par with similar content released on Max.

During my time testing Disney+, I watched several original documentaries that include The Beatles: Get Back, Elton John Live: Farewell At Dodger Stadium, and Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman. In addition to the aforementioned titles, I also added Summer of Soul to my watchlist, which had been on my radar since it won an Oscar in 2022.

But those were just the ones I was interested in. The platform also hosts several other music programs to stream, ranging from Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions to the Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) performance from Miley Cryrus. There are also programs from artists like Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS, just to name a few.

Disney+ vs. Netflix

Disney+ and Netflix are popular streaming platforms that are often compared to one another given their extensive catalog of titles and variety of original content. The streamers have similarly priced ad-supported base plans: $7.99 a month for the Disney+ Basic plan and $6.99 a month for Netflix’s Standard plan. Where the two differ, however, is the type of content offered by each platform.

Though it does have mature content like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney+ is arguably more geared toward younger audiences as its library mainly consists of Disney and Pixar titles. This isn’t a flaw, as both adults and kids can enjoy most of the content on the streamer, but it does lack range. In contrast, Netflix has a larger variety of content that is more suitable for adults, such as true crime docuseries like Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Tiger King, popular original programs such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things, and more.



Disney+ and Netflix also differ in terms of streaming quality and the amount of simultaneous streams you can have. A basic Disney+ plan allows up to four concurrent streams, while Netflix’s Standard and ad-free Standard plans only support two. Furthermore, Disney+ does not limit password sharing, whereas Netflix charges an extra $7.99 a month for users living outside of the account holder’s home. Additionally, Disney+ offers 4K UHD content across all plan tiers, in contrast to Netflix that only includes UHD with its Premium plan.

Despite these differences, both services offer HDR streaming capabilities, different plan options, and profile customization options. If you’re looking for a family-friendly streamer with an extensive library of Disney-related content, Disney+ is a great choice. Netflix, on the other hand, is a solid option for people that want more program variety and mature content.