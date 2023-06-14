Disney's Most Over-the-Top Vacation Package Ever: 12 Theme Parks in 24 Days for an Eye-Popping Price Tag

Disney is launching a new version of its most extreme vacation package ever, offering groups of 75 superfans a chance to fly around the world in a private jet to visit every Disney theme park resort within 24 days. The cost? A cool $114,995.

The “Adventures by Disney” trip will take guests to six countries and 12 Disney theme parks as well as a few world-famous landmarks: the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Taj Mahal. Guests will travel on a private Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair that has long-range capabilities to take guests directly from destination to destination without stop-overs.

Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Walt Disney Parks

Disney super fans with deep pockets get first dibs on the trips, all of which will take place in 2024.

Guests who have taken three or more previous “Adventures by Disney” trips in the pasts got the first opportunity to book the a trip, on June 12. Anyone who has taken one “Adventures by Disney” trip can book on June 14. Members of Golden Oak, Disney's luxury residential community at Walt Disney World, can begin booking on June 16. Bookings will be open to the general public on June 19.

Ride in Disney California Adventure. Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

A 2023 trip has already sold out. It begins on July 9 and ends on Aug. 1. The two 2024 trips begin on June 16 and July 28 respectively. Transportation to California at the beginning of the trip is not included, and solo guests will have to pay an additional $11,495, the Washington Post reports. The minimum age for guests is 12.

Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris. Walt Disney Parks

Each trip will start in Los Angeles and Anaheim, with a welcome dinner at Disneyland and a stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This portion will also include a tour of Disney Studios and a VIP tour of Disney California Adventure. This is followed by two days in San Francisco, where guests will visit the Walt Disney Family Museum and the Lucasfilm Campus.

Tokyo Disneyland. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg/Getty

The trip will continue west, taking guests to Tokyo Disneyland before a stop at Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland. Guests will arrive in India on the 14th day of the trip, and will then spend a day in Egypt. The trip returns to a Disney resort, Disneyland Paris, on day 17.

The famous Taj Mahal, a white marble mausoleum located in Agra. This image was captured at sunrise when the gentle sun enhanced the white marble with warm color tones. ? RAZVAN CIUCA / Getty Images

On day 20, guests will arrive in Orlando to spend the final five days at Walt Disney World. Most of these days involve splitting time between the four main theme parks there, but they will include special behind-the-scenes tours. Guests will also stay at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa during the Disney World portion.

Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park houses "It's Tough to be a Bug!" 3-D animated attraction in its massive trunk. © Gene Duncan, Photographer/The Walt Disney Company

The launch of this itinerary comes shortly after Disney announced it will close another over-the-top vacation offering: it's Star Wars-themed hotel experience, Galactic Starcruiser, in Orlando.

The company announced in May that the immersive, experiential stay, which requires a two-night booking and had received some criticism for its high price point, would close just 15 months after it opened.

