Disney Junior Announces New 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' Iteration, Other Holiday-Themed Specials

Mickey Mouse's cutest fans will have no shortage of entertainment this fall.

On Friday Disney Junior revealed a stacked lineup of programming announcements — including a new iteration of their iconic series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (new episodes are set to arrive in 2025) — at a Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park.

According to a press release, new additions to Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (the show's working title) include a brand-new clubhouse area for Minnie and the addition of Duffy the Disney Bear (Mickey's teddy bear sidekick).

In October parents and their preschoolers can start their trick or treating early with Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats (premiering Oct. 1), a stop-motion special that will see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy land in the "spookiest" mansion the crew has ever seen. (In addition, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, SuperKitties and Pupstruction will have special Halloween episodes this fall.)

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends will also have a Rosh Hashanah-themed episode drop on Sept. 15, while a Dia de los Muertos episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse will be available Oct. 6.

Casting news was also unveiled at the event, which kicked off three days of fun — including dance parties and performances by fan-favorite Disney Junior Characters — in the Downtown Disney District over the weekend.

Raven's Home's Mykal-Michelle Harris will take on the lead role of Ariel in Disney Junior's Ariel next year, and stars including Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson and more will appear in guest starring roles for the network's upcoming new series RoboGobo.

"Disney Junior captures the hearts and imaginations of preschoolers and their families everywhere with stories and characters filled with magic, wonder, adventure and heart," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, onstage at the fête, where kids were welcomed onto the dance floor and got a sneak peek at the upcoming programming.