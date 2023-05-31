Disney Dining Plans Are Returning to Walt Disney World — What You Need to Know

After a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic, Disney dining plans are back.

This month, Disney Parks announced that the food deals will return to Walt Disney World in Florida come January 2024 — and they officially opened for booking on May 31.

There are two dining options, both of which can only be added to Disney Resort Hotel Packages for on or after Jan. 9, 2024 stays.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the Disney dining plan costs $94.28 for adults and $29.69 for kids (ages 3 and up) per night; and the quick-service dining plan is $57 for adults and $23.83 for kids per night.

Allison Mertzman, an influencer and owner of Adventures with Allison Wonderland, a Disney-centric travel agency, tells PEOPLE about what each plan can get park-goers.

“The quick service dining plan is two quick service meals, one snack and one refillable resort mug per person,” she says. “And then the Disney dining plan is one sit down meal, one quick service meal, one snack and one refillable resort mug per person.”

Unused meals and snacks will roll over day to day, according to the Disney website. Reservations for table-service restaurants are still highly encouraged.

Mertzman, 38, says it’s important to note that prices and offerings are per person, per night booked with your hotel stay, not per day that you plan to be at the parks. The plans are sold as a package add-on, much like purchasing a park hopper, says Mertzman.

The Disney dining plan is appealing for fans in a lot of ways.

“I love that it can make your Disney vacation feel like an all-inclusive vacation,” Mertzman says. “The the best way to get the most bang for your buck is to look at menus beforehand, and check out pricing so that you know exactly how much you've spent on the Disney dining plan per night and you can kind of work that into your menu planning.”



Thomas Marchessault / Alamy Stock Photo

The travel agent and social media creator says if you "use it correctly" you can potentially save up to 20% on dining.

Since these foodie deals haven’t been available since 2020, there’s tons of excitement surrounding the announcement.

“I have people who are traveling specifically for the Disney dining plan,” says Mertzman, who recounted one client saying she’s only going to Disney for the reintroduced plan. “People go hard for the Disney dining plan.”