Disney Celebrates Birth of White Pony Who Will Grow Up to Help Pull Cinderella's Pumpkin Coach

Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!

Disney shared with PEOPLE that a female white Shetland pony was born on Tuesday morning at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground in Bay Lake, Florida. The foal joins big sister Lilly, also a white Shetland, who made her arrival in 2019 and is named after Walt Disney's wife.

Like Lilly, the new pony will begin training at the ranch at the age of 2, with the goal of one day helping to pull Cinderella's iconic pumpkin coach for Disney's Fairytale Weddings and parades at the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. Lilly and the new foal are also following in the hoof steps of parents Lady and Ferdinand, who've both been on Cinderella's horse team in the past.

"Less than 24 hours old, this new foal is already in the pasture bonding with mom," Disney shared in a statement about the new addition, whose name will be announced in the coming weeks. "Foals typically start leaving their mother's side and becoming more independent a few weeks after they're born."

The new pony was born to parents Lady and Ferdinand. Walt Disney World

The company added, "Soon, she will meet the two other Shetland pony foals in our care, Sprout and Finn, who were born earlier this spring," along with nearly 100 other ponies and horses residing at Tri-Circle-D.

As she grows and develops, the young pony will appear in the show pasture at Fort Wilderness before beginning her coach-pulling training. According to Disney, newborn foals typically weigh around 35 pounds at birth and grow to nearly three-quarters of their mature size of approximately 450 pounds within the first three months.

Older sister Lilly, now 3, was the first white Shetland pony born at the ranch. According to Disney, she has completed her training and now works in the lead position of Cinderella's horse team.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lilly was featured in the latest season of Disney+'s Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, which first premiered on the streaming service in 2020 and is produced by National Geographic. The show offers an inside look at what it's like caring for the more than 5,000 animals that call Disney's Animal Kingdom and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot home.



Disney World had another exciting new animal arrival back in April. Daisy the red river hog gave birth to a male piglet. The mother-son pair reside at the Animal Kingdom Lodge. After a period of bonding, the two joined the six other red river hogs at the park. Like many animal moms residing at Animal Kingdom, Daisy is responsible for teaching her young the skills they need to survive.