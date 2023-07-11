Dismembered Body of Missing Businessman Found in Household Freezer in Thailand

A missing German businessman has been found dismembered in a household freezer in southern Thailand, according to local authorities.

The body of Hans-Peter Mack, 62, who was last seen on July 4, was discovered late Monday night in a rental home in the town of Nong Prue on the outskirts of Bangkok, the local police chief Tawee Kudthalaeng said, reported ABC News.

The Bangkok Post reported early Tuesday that German national Petra Christl Grundgreif had been taken into custody in connection to the murder, while warrants remain outstanding for another German national, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, in addition to a Pakistani man with Thai nationality, Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, 27. Both men have been charged with colluding in theft and murder, the outlet added.



Bangkok city downtown. chain45154 / Getty Images

Mack had been living in Thailand with his 24-year-old wife — whose name has not been released — for several years, according to multiple outlets.

The German national's body was discovered after police reviewed security cameras from the area and saw a black pickup truck transporting a large freezer to a home, reported The Pattaya News.

The businessman was last seen driving his Mercedes E350 in Pattaya, a fishing village in southern Thailand around 90 miles south of Bangkok, according to ABC News. After he went missing, his family distributed a missing person announcement offering 3 million baht ($86,000) for information about his disappearance and his return, the outlet added.

Mack’s car was found in a parking lot in Nong Prue on Sunday and investigators have since found remnants of a chemical cleanser inside the vehicle, which they believe may have been used to destroy evidence, The Bangkok Post reported.

According to Thai PBS, police found the freezer in the bedroom of the rented house, sealed with black tape. In addition to Mack’s body, police found a cordless chainsaw and charging unit, a pair of yellow-handled hedge clippers and two large rolls of plastic, the outlet added.

ABC News reported that police discovered a large amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account and believe it is related to the murder.

