All of Taco Bell's Discontinued Items & How Fans Can Get Them Back on the Menu

Live más … unless we’re talking about the nacho crunch grilled stuft burrito or the bell beefer.

Taco Bell’s fans have been loyal followers of the Mexican-inspired fast food since it first opened in 1962. Sixty-one years later, many people can’t imagine a trip to a food court or the end of a night out not including a Crunchwrap, Baja blast freeze or one of Taco Bell’s many cheesy, beefy taco inventions.

After decades of burrito innovation, the menu looks different year to year, and sometimes even month to month. But of course, not all concoctions can have the honor of being a permanent menu item.

Fortunately for fans, Taco Bell revives some of their discontinued items. Most notably, Taco Bell reintroduced their Mexican pizza last year after discontinuing the specialty in 2020. After fan outcry online, Dolly Parton and Doja Cat even created “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” to express the emotions around the item, the restaurant added the item back to the menu in May 2022.

Not all items are as lucky as the Mexican pizza and Taco Bell has a vast graveyard of discontinued products. Here are some of the fan-favorite items once considered permanent that are no longer available.

7-Layer Burrito

The meatless wrap was a favorite for vegetarian customers when it was introduced in 1993. Full of tomatoes, refried beans, rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce, the burrito was meant to taste like a seven-layer dip. While U.S. locations removed the item in 2020, Taco Bell U.K. still serves up the veggie burrito.

Loaded Grillers

Available in either a beefy nacho, chipotle chicken or potato variety, the beloved loaded grillers were burritos pressed in a grill like a panini. The beef option had ground meat, red tortilla strips and nacho cheese. The chicken option combined chicken strips, sour cream and chipotle sauce. And the potato option included potato cubes, sour cream, bacon and nacho cheese. All three flavors were taken off the menu in 2020.

Nacho Crunch Grilled Stuft Burrito

The limited-time wrap had ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and red tortilla strips rolled up in a tortilla. While it sounds like a natural fit for the permanent menu, this was only available from 2005 until 2006.

The Bell Beefer

Once upon a time, Taco Bell served a taco filling on a burger bun. The item, which is maybe more like a sloppy joe than a burger, was on the menu until the mid-'90s with a brief reprisal in the early 2010s. Ground beef, onions, lettuce and mild hot sauce (with the option to order a supreme version with tomatoes and shredded cheese) were sandwiched between a hamburger bun.

Caramel Apple Empanada

The sweet treat wrapped apple pieces and caramel sauce in a sweet pastry dough. Best of all, the dessert cost $1 as part of Taco Bell’s dollar cravings menu. Worst of all, the item was taken off the menu in 2019 after being a staple for over a decade.

Taco Bell's Discontinued Enchirito. Courtesy of Taco Bell

Enchirito

The soft tortilla full of beef, beans and onions, smothered in red sauce and shredded cheese, was on the Taco Bell menu for nearly four decades before its departure in 2013. Last year, the chain asked fans to vote between the saucy item and the double decker taco for which they want to return to the menu. The enchirito beat out the competition and was on the menu for a few months.

Double Decker Taco

First introduced as a limited-time item in 1995 before becoming a permanent menu item in 2006, the crunchy and soft taco stuck around until 2019. The double-tortilla item had a crunchy taco with beef, lettuce and shredded cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla with beans.

Discontinued Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and Beefy Crunch Burrito. Courtesy of Taco Bell

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

This cheesy chip taco shell became an instant hit when it was introduced in 2013. Filled with the typical taco fillings, this item’s claim to fame was the hard taco shell made with Cool Ranch Doritos chips. Despite its following, the chain removed it from menus in 2019. This year, Taco Bell put the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos head-to-head with the beefy crunch burrito with Flamin’ Hot Fritos. But the burrito beat out the taco and is available for summer 2023.

Beefy Crunch Burrito with Flamin’ Hot Fritos

For another option with another Frito-Lays chip, this item combined beef, sour cream, rice, nacho cheese and Flamin’ Hot Fritos. The burrito did not last long on the menu, it was introduced in 2010 and removed from the menu in 2011. Taco Bell has brought the item back sporadically as a limited-time option but the last time it was on the menu was 2018. There’s no lack of love for the burrito: A Facebook page dedicated to bringing back the item, aptly called Beefy Crunch Movement, has more than 66,000 followers.

Meximelt

This taco-quesadilla combo, which consists of a tortilla filled with beef, fiesta salsa and melted shredded cheese, lasted on the menu for 30 years. The item had a good run after being introduced in the '80s and being removed from the menu in 2019.

