Disability Advocate Alyssa Higgins Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jimmy: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)

Disability Advocate Alyssa Higgins Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jimmy

Alyssa and husband Jimmy welcomed son Luke in 2021

Published on August 31, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Alyssa Higgins Is Pregnant! Disability Advocate Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jimmy
Alyssa Higgins, Jimmy, and Luke. Photo:

Courtesy of Alyssa Higgins

Alyssa Higgins is excited for baby No. 2!

The disability advocate and mom, 32, — who documents navigating life with a disability for her more than 125,000 followers on Instagram — is expecting her second baby with husband Jimmy, she reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

"I started to feel nauseous and I just knew I was pregnant because I don't feel that way monthly. I decided to take a pregnancy test and if the strip test showed up positive, I was going to use a digital test."

When it came time to see the results, "Jimmy found out with me. I was the one who saw the first positive first and he saw the second positive first."

The couple is already parents to son Luke Charles, 2.

Alyssa Higgins Is Pregnant! Disability Advocate Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jimmy
Alyssa Higgins and Jimmy with son Luke.

Courtesy of Alyssa Higgins

While she's excited about her growing family, Higgins also admits she's "nervous" about having two little ones about.

"Luke's in his terrible twos, so it's going to be hard running around and teaching him without him throwing tantrums, at times, and it'll be all while having a new baby," she notes.

"He was such an easy baby himself, so we’re just hoping the second baby will somewhat be the same. We’re so excited!"

Alyssa Higgins Is Pregnant! Disability Advocate Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jimmy
Alyssa Higgins and Jimmy with son Luke holding ultrasound photo.

Courtesy of Alyssa Higgins

Higgins suffered a spinal cord injury as a baby. The doctor who delivered her used forceps and inadvertently broke her spine, causing her to live on a ventilator. She regained most of her movement, with her right side stronger than the left, but previously told PEOPLE that many still "underestimate" her.

Jimmy told PEOPLE that, unfortunately, a portion of the comments and messages they receive tend to have misconceptions about his wife as a mother.

"They are just underestimating and undermining her, her capabilities. Thinking certain people shouldn't deserve, or that they're putting your child at a disadvantage for not having a mom as capable of doing things, you know?" he said. "But it's more important to have a mom that is loving. The emotional things are more important than the physical things."

"I just want people to normalize other people being in inter-able relationships and being disabled parents. That's what people need to realize. Like, it's okay. It's not un-normal, it's normal," said Higgins.

At the time, Higgins said she planned to keep her fans up to date on their family life, negative commenters aside.

"I've met so many people. It's insane," she told PEOPLE. "Even for me being disabled my whole life from 1990, you never had any support because you never knew anyone else who was disabled. You never had social media, obviously. Now you get to see so many people that are just like you that you can get support from."

