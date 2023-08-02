DirecTV Stream Review: A Customizable Service That Kept Me Entertained

Channels DirecTV Stream FuboTV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ - ✓ HBO Add-on - Add-on bundle Showtime Add-on Add-on Add-on bundle Starz Add-on Add-on Add-on bundle FX ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ BBC ✓ - ✓ TNT ✓ - ✓ TBS ✓ - ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS ✓ - ✓ Univision ✓ ✓ ✓

Movies Extra add-on

DirecTV Stream hosts an impressive lineup of add-ons to complement its selection of plans. With my free trial and Choice plan, I tried out the Movies Extra add-on, which costs $5 per month. It includes content from channels like Crime + Investigation, Hallmark Drama, HDNET Movies, INSP HD, MTV Live, and more.

The channels in the Movies Extra pack are a perfect blend for people that enjoy a wide variety of genres. MTV Live frequently airs Epic Awesome Videos, a mix of music videos across different styles. For more traditional films, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries offer dozens of original features, while INSP HD broadcasts classics like Gunsmoke and Wagon Train.

Informative shows like Inside the Factory can frequently be seen on The Smithsonian Channel, and Crime + Investigation airs true crime docs. HDNET Movies, Shorts TV, and Sony Movies are great options for those who like watching films from the past few decades. At such a low price point, the Movies Extra bundle certainly adds value to any DirecTV Stream plan, though I personally did not watch content from the included channels during my trial period.

DirecTV Stream’s User Experience

Navigating the DirecTV Stream app on multiple devices was extremely simple. When opened, the app plays live programming from the last channel you watched, so you can quickly see what’s airing on your favorite network. From there, you can click through the app’s other features using the clear and easy-to-read icons.

I made sure to browse through the interactive guide, the “Watch Now” section with recommended picks, and the library that contains recordings, bookmarks, purchases, sports, and on-demand titles. There was minimal delay in scrolling through and changing channels, and the video quality was never laggy or pixelated.



People / Alicia Geigel

The customization options are another great feature of the app. DirecTV Stream allowed me to select my favorite channels and collegiate and professional sports teams, as well as opt for live game scores, further personalizing my experience. I also appreciated the settings that let me sort channels alphabetically or numerically, and gave me the option to mute audio upon launching the app.

Free trial

Like many other streaming platforms, DirecTV Stream offers a free trial for newcomers to test out its services. The trial lasts five days, which is similar to YouTube TV and FuboTV’s trial periods. With the streamer’s free trial, I had access to all subscription features, including unlimited cloud DVR storage and concurrent in-home streams, as well as the platform’s entire content library. Though I wish I could have had more time testing before being charged, the five-day free trial allowed me to inspect a good deal of the service’s offerings and tools.

DVR capabilities

DirecTV Stream is one of the few services on the market that offers unlimited cloud DVR storage with every plan. This means you can record as many movies, shows, games, specials, etc. as you’d like. Recording a program is incredibly simple, and can be done while watching live TV or by clicking into a program from the guide and hitting the record button.



People / Alicia Geigel

I recorded multiple programs during my free trial, including an episode of The Powerpuff Girls, The Price is Right, and a slot of Retro 8s from The Weather Channel. The major downside with the service’s DVR functionality is that recordings only last nine months and cannot be downloaded for offline viewing. Additionally, you can only create one recording library, which may be a pain point if you live with multiple people who each have their own favorite shows.

Parental controls

Though I did not use the parental controls feature while testing out DirecTV Stream, the service does have restriction options. The parental controls are customizable, and programs can be blocked based on their respective ratings, such as PG-13 and R for movies and TV-14 and TV-MA for TV shows and unrated titles.

Since members don’t have unique profiles, you can’t set different restrictions for each user and you can’t block programs individually. You can, however, unblock single programs and set different controls for multiple devices, which is convenient if certain family members only stream on tablets, phones, or gaming systems.

Unlimited streams

If you’re in a multi-person household like I am, having a live TV streaming service can be frustrating due to the limits on simultaneous streams. However, I appreciated DirecTV Stream’s unlimited in-home streams, which allowed my family and I to enjoy different programs across multiple devices at the same time.

The video quality never suffered as a result of the multiple streams, which made for a pleasant viewing experience for each person in my home. Competitors like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV do not have unlimited concurrent streaming capabilities, setting DirecTV Stream apart in this regard.

DirecTV Stream vs. YouTube TV

When it comes to live TV services, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV are often compared to each other. The streamers have similarly priced base plans at $74.99 per month for DirecTV Stream and $72.99 per month for YouTube TV, but the latter offers over 100 channels (including local stations and sports networks), while DirecTV Stream’s cheapest package starts at just 75 channels.

DirecTV Stream does provide some unique add-ons like international bundles, but YouTube TV boasts 46 network add-ons, as well as Spanish (29 channels included) and Sports (15 channels included) bundles. Both services come with unlimited DVR storage, but YouTube TV charges extra for unlimited simultaneous streams while DirecTV Stream includes that feature for free in all of its plans.



If you’re looking for basic channels with multi-user perks like unlimited DVR space and concurrent streaming, DirecTV Stream is a great option. YouTube TV, on the other hand, is a solid choice for people that love to watch live sports or those who want to customize their entertainment experience with a variety of add-ons and premium channels.