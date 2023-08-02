Streaming Services DirecTV Stream Review: A Customizable Service That Kept Me Entertained Don’t get overwhelmed by the multiple packages and add-ons By Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel Alicia Geigel is a freelance writer with six years of experience writing content centered around celebrity news, film, television, beauty brands, and product reviews. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 10:47AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article How We Tested DirecTV Stream Key Specs Pros & Cons Cost Top Shows Channels User Experience DirecTV Stream vs. YouTube TV Is DirecTV Stream Worth It? Testing Methodology We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: PEOPLE / Jessica Christopher This article was commissioned prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you'd like to learn more, click here. Disclaimer: DirecTV Stream has five different plans at varying price points that may differ from what's listed below based on where you live. For me, self-care means sitting in front of my TV, devouring the latest and greatest shows, movies, and sporting events. Whether it’s original content on platforms like Netflix or live TV via services like DirecTV Stream, streamers have revolutionized how I, and millions of others, consume and enjoy media.As a user of several on-demand streamers, including Netflix and Paramount+, I’ve wondered from afar what makes live TV streaming services the preferred choice over cable for some viewers. Among the many platforms with live TV capabilities, DirecTV Stream has consistently been a top pick for consumers due to the company's credibility as a service provider and its multiple packages featuring extensive channel lineups, unlimited cloud DVR storage, entertainment add-ons, and more. However, it wasn’t enough for me to simply read the streamer’s many online reviews, so I signed up for a free trial to test out DirecTV Stream for myself, and was pleasantly surprised by the experience. While I did have some slight gripes with a few local channel limitations, I was very impressed by how much the service has to offer. If you’re still on the fence about whether or not DirecTV Stream is the right live TV platform for you, I hope this review will provide some guidance. View plans on streamtv.directv.com Tester Profile Name: Alicia GeigelMy streaming habits: I typically watch around 15 hours of TV per week. What I like to watch: I love classic television shows like The Twilight Zone and Mannix, and older sitcoms like The Golden Girls and Frasier. I also enjoy watching cartoon shows from the ‘90s, including The Powerpuff Girls and Courage the Cowardly Dog, as well as game shows like Supermarket Sweep and Jeopardy. Catching the local news every night is important to me, and, when I have time, I'll cheer on my favorite sports teams. No. of hours spent testing: I tested DirecTV Stream for 12 hours over the span of five days. How We Tested DirecTV Stream To test all of what DirecTV Stream has to offer, I signed up for the platform’s Choice plan via its five-day free trial. Over the course of the trial, I watched approximately 12 hours of TV, which consisted of live shows, on-demand movies, and recorded content. I mostly watched live TV on weeknights, but also streamed films in the platform’s on-demand library. The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now Device accessibility was the most important element I weighed during testing, so I was pleased to see that the service's app is available to download from Apple's app store, the Google Play store, the Amazon Fire app store, and the Roku Channel store. Since I enjoy streaming on multiple devices, I tested DirecTV Stream on my Roku smart TV and Samsung tablet to see how consistent the user experience is across different equipment. In addition to the aforementioned factors, I took into account DirecTV Stream’s content library, access to local and sports channels, and DVR storage when reviewing the service. DirecTV Stream Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 4.3 out of 5 starsBase price: $74.99/monthFree trial? YesNo. of plans: 5No. of concurrent streams: UnlimitedAd-free plan? NoOption to record? Yes Pros & Cons ProsOffers a variety of plans to suit different budgetsAccessible on multiple devices with unlimited in-home simultaneous streams User-friendly interface that's easy to navigatePlans can be customized with premium channel and network add-onsOption to personalize your profile with favorite sports teams, channels, and showsConsLimited selection of free, on-demand contentLacking some regional sports and local channels DirecTV Stream Cost DirecTV Stream has five different plans at varying price points that may differ from what's listed below based on where you live. Since I’m someone that likes a little bit of everything in terms of content, I tried out the platform’s most popular option, the Choice plan, which costs $99.99 per month and consists of over 105 channels, with regional sports coverage included (depending on your zip code). The plan also comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage, unlimited in-home simultaneous streams, and three months free of Max, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and MGM+ for first-time users. The Choice plan is not DirecTV Stream's cheapest option: That would be the Entertainment plan, which costs $74.99 per month for 75+ channels, unlimited concurrent streams, and unlimited cloud DVR storage. This is similar in price to competitors like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, but better in terms of simultaneous streaming and DVR capabilities. Customers can also opt for the Ultimate package ($109.99/month for 140+ channels) or the Premier package ($154.99/month for 150+ channels, including premium channels like Max, Showtime, etc.). Sign Up Now on streamtv.directv.com Compare base prices across competitors: Note: prices may differ based on your zip code. DirecTV Stream FuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV $74.99/month $69.99/month $69.99/month $40/month $64.99/month Top Shows on DirecTV Stream Unlike some competitors, DirecTV Stream does not have original programming. But what the streamer lacks in original content, it makes up for in on-demand offerings, which range from true crime series like See No Evil to sci-fi shows like The UnXplained with William Shatner. Reality TV lovers also have a buffet of series to choose from, including every season of Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I don’t dabble in the drama of reality TV, but I did enjoy the selection of lifestyle shows available to stream. I was enthusiastic when I stumbled across House Hunters and House Hunters International, both of which had nearly 200 seasons for me to binge. Food Network fans will likely be pleased with the variety of food competition, travel, and cooking shows from the channel, including titles like The Pioneer Woman and Girl Meets Farm. If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services People / Alicia Geigel I was disappointed, however, with the limited amount of seasons for particular shows. For example, Rick and Morty appeared to have episodes to watch on demand, but when I clicked into the show, it only had an option to record the series, with no past seasons or episodes to watch. This was a frequent occurrence for some of the shows listed in the on-demand section, including Schitt’s Creek, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (a personal favorite of mine), and King of the Hill, just to name a few. Channels DirecTV Stream’s Choice plan gave me access to 105+ channels, which is considerably larger than Hulu + Live TV’s 75+ channel lineup. However, when compared to FuboTV and YouTube TV — which offer well over 100 channels for $75 and under — the Choice plan is pretty average, and, in some cases, a little pricier than competitors. The channels included in the Choice plan are decent, but I was disappointed with the lack of local stations and regional sports offerings, something that the plan is supposed to include at no extra cost. One of the things I was most excited about when trying out the service was the ability to stream local news and sports coverage. But when I searched my channel lineup, local channels such as NBC Sports Philadelphia and WFMZ, a news station in my area, weren’t available to watch. Turns out, regional sports networks and local channels aren’t guaranteed in all locations, which explains this gap. It was certainly a bummer, since part of my justification for the cost of the Choice plan was getting access to those channels. People / Alicia Geigel Despite my disappointment, I was pleased with the platform’s variety of networks. The service does not lack national news channels, and offers ABC, CBS, NBC, and BBC News, among others. For sports lovers, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, and more are available to stream. However, the hub of entertainment channels is where DirecTV Stream really shines, offering Bravo, CMT, Discovery, E!, FX, Lifetime, and MTV, just to name a few. Additionally, parents, kids, or older adults like myself that enjoy cartoons have plenty of channel options to choose from with DirecTV’s Choice plan. While big names like Disney and Nickelodeon are available to watch, I was especially hyped about the Boomerang channel, which airs cartoons from my childhood like The Powerpuff Girls. For those with a soft spot for classic cartoons, MeTV plays old-school shows like The Flintstones and The Jetsons as well. Compare channel lineups across base plans: Channels DirecTV Stream FuboTV YouTube TV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ - ✓ HBO Add-on - Add-on bundle Showtime Add-on Add-on Add-on bundle Starz Add-on Add-on Add-on bundle FX ✓ ✓ ✓ FS1 ✓ ✓ ✓ BBC ✓ - ✓ TNT ✓ - ✓ TBS ✓ - ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS ✓ - ✓ Univision ✓ ✓ ✓ Movies Extra add-on DirecTV Stream hosts an impressive lineup of add-ons to complement its selection of plans. With my free trial and Choice plan, I tried out the Movies Extra add-on, which costs $5 per month. It includes content from channels like Crime + Investigation, Hallmark Drama, HDNET Movies, INSP HD, MTV Live, and more. The channels in the Movies Extra pack are a perfect blend for people that enjoy a wide variety of genres. MTV Live frequently airs Epic Awesome Videos, a mix of music videos across different styles. For more traditional films, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries offer dozens of original features, while INSP HD broadcasts classics like Gunsmoke and Wagon Train. Informative shows like Inside the Factory can frequently be seen on The Smithsonian Channel, and Crime + Investigation airs true crime docs. HDNET Movies, Shorts TV, and Sony Movies are great options for those who like watching films from the past few decades. At such a low price point, the Movies Extra bundle certainly adds value to any DirecTV Stream plan, though I personally did not watch content from the included channels during my trial period. DirecTV Stream’s User Experience Navigating the DirecTV Stream app on multiple devices was extremely simple. When opened, the app plays live programming from the last channel you watched, so you can quickly see what’s airing on your favorite network. From there, you can click through the app’s other features using the clear and easy-to-read icons. I made sure to browse through the interactive guide, the “Watch Now” section with recommended picks, and the library that contains recordings, bookmarks, purchases, sports, and on-demand titles. There was minimal delay in scrolling through and changing channels, and the video quality was never laggy or pixelated. People / Alicia Geigel The customization options are another great feature of the app. DirecTV Stream allowed me to select my favorite channels and collegiate and professional sports teams, as well as opt for live game scores, further personalizing my experience. I also appreciated the settings that let me sort channels alphabetically or numerically, and gave me the option to mute audio upon launching the app. Free trial Like many other streaming platforms, DirecTV Stream offers a free trial for newcomers to test out its services. The trial lasts five days, which is similar to YouTube TV and FuboTV’s trial periods. With the streamer’s free trial, I had access to all subscription features, including unlimited cloud DVR storage and concurrent in-home streams, as well as the platform’s entire content library. Though I wish I could have had more time testing before being charged, the five-day free trial allowed me to inspect a good deal of the service’s offerings and tools. Sign Up for DirecTV Stream’s Free Trial DVR capabilities DirecTV Stream is one of the few services on the market that offers unlimited cloud DVR storage with every plan. This means you can record as many movies, shows, games, specials, etc. as you’d like. Recording a program is incredibly simple, and can be done while watching live TV or by clicking into a program from the guide and hitting the record button. People / Alicia Geigel I recorded multiple programs during my free trial, including an episode of The Powerpuff Girls, The Price is Right, and a slot of Retro 8s from The Weather Channel. The major downside with the service’s DVR functionality is that recordings only last nine months and cannot be downloaded for offline viewing. Additionally, you can only create one recording library, which may be a pain point if you live with multiple people who each have their own favorite shows. Parental controls Though I did not use the parental controls feature while testing out DirecTV Stream, the service does have restriction options. The parental controls are customizable, and programs can be blocked based on their respective ratings, such as PG-13 and R for movies and TV-14 and TV-MA for TV shows and unrated titles. Since members don’t have unique profiles, you can’t set different restrictions for each user and you can’t block programs individually. You can, however, unblock single programs and set different controls for multiple devices, which is convenient if certain family members only stream on tablets, phones, or gaming systems. Unlimited streams If you’re in a multi-person household like I am, having a live TV streaming service can be frustrating due to the limits on simultaneous streams. However, I appreciated DirecTV Stream’s unlimited in-home streams, which allowed my family and I to enjoy different programs across multiple devices at the same time. The video quality never suffered as a result of the multiple streams, which made for a pleasant viewing experience for each person in my home. Competitors like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV do not have unlimited concurrent streaming capabilities, setting DirecTV Stream apart in this regard. DirecTV Stream vs. YouTube TV When it comes to live TV services, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV are often compared to each other. The streamers have similarly priced base plans at $74.99 per month for DirecTV Stream and $72.99 per month for YouTube TV, but the latter offers over 100 channels (including local stations and sports networks), while DirecTV Stream’s cheapest package starts at just 75 channels. DirecTV Stream does provide some unique add-ons like international bundles, but YouTube TV boasts 46 network add-ons, as well as Spanish (29 channels included) and Sports (15 channels included) bundles. Both services come with unlimited DVR storage, but YouTube TV charges extra for unlimited simultaneous streams while DirecTV Stream includes that feature for free in all of its plans. If you’re looking for basic channels with multi-user perks like unlimited DVR space and concurrent streaming, DirecTV Stream is a great option. YouTube TV, on the other hand, is a solid choice for people that love to watch live sports or those who want to customize their entertainment experience with a variety of add-ons and premium channels. Service DirectV Stream Youtube TV Plans - Base plan: $74.99/month - Choice plan: $99.99/month - Ultimate plan: $109.99/month - Premier plan: $154.99/month - Óptimo Más Spanish plan: $74.99/month - Base plan: $72.99/month - Spanish plan: $34.99/month - NFL Sunday Ticket bundled plan: $72.99/month + $349/year for NFL Sunday Ticket Add-ons - Premium network add-ons: $11–$14.99/month - Individual channel add-ons: $4.99–$7.99/month - Sports Pack: $14.99/month - Movies Extra: $5/month - International package add-ons: $5–$30/month - Premium network add-ons: from $1.99/month - Entertainment Plus: $29.99/month - Sports Plus: $10.99/month - Spanish add-on: $14.99/month Sign Up For Youtube TV Is DirecTV Stream Worth It? After trying out DirecTV Stream’s free five-day trial, I was pretty impressed by the service’s offerings and setup. The streamer’s variety of no-commitment plans, add-on options, DVR and streaming capabilities, and user-friendly app gave me a positive view of the platform. Though it does have a few flaws, namely its limited selection of free on-demand titles and lack of local/regional channels, I would recommend the service to anyone who is looking for a customizable and comprehensive live TV streamer. People / Alicia Geigel Sign Up Now That being said, since I bundle my current TV service with my internet provider, it makes sense for me to stick with my present setup. Due to this reason, I will not continue my DirecTV Stream subscription, but not because I didn’t enjoy it. If I paid separately for my internet, I would seriously consider DirecTV Stream for my primary live TV streaming service, but right now, I’m content with my current provider. Our Testing Methodology Overall, DirecTV Stream earns a 4.3 out of 5 stars based on how the service performed in the following categories: Factors What it means Rating (1–5) Content library The service offers a large variety of TV shows and movies across many different genres to suit a wide range of tastes. 3.5 Original programming The service offers a strong lineup of original content that can't be streamed anywhere else. 1 Price and value The monthly price of the service is fair based on the amount and quality of content you're getting. The cost is consistent, or more affordable, than competitors'. 3 Free trial The service offers a free trial that gives an accurate preview of what's included in the monthly subscription. 5 Channel selection The service provides a diverse selection of channels, including local, sports, news, entertainment, and kids options. For channels not included in the service's base plan, the streamer offers them as add-ons. 3.5 Streaming quality The service offers HD and/or 4K streaming options. 5 Features How the platform's features, such as DVR functionality, simultaneous streams, offline viewing, parental controls, and customized recommendations, compare to competitors'. 5 Plan options The service has multiple tiers to choose from, including an ad-free plan, to fit different budgets. 5 User experience The platform's interface is easy to navigate and its settings can be changed without much hassle. Subscribers are able to toggle between live TV and on-demand content. 5 Device compatibility The service is available to stream on multiple devices, including smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, Roku, and more. 5 Customer service The service has multiple customer service channels that are easily accessible and responsive. 5 Cancellation policy Canceling a subscription with the service is easy to do without penalty. 5 Related Articles Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Is Giving Away 6 ‘Dream Cars’ from His Personal Collection YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner 'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale Martha Stewart Clearly Can’t Get Enough of This Crossbody Phone Case That’s Also a Wallet Watch Moment Amazon Driver Dives Fully Clothed Into Customer’s Swimming Pool to Cool Off Wendy’s Is Selling Their New Frosty Cream Cold Brews for 99 Cents for 2 Weeks Peacock Review: A Growing Library at a Price My Wallet Loves When Will 'Barbie' Be Available to Stream? What to Know About How to Watch the Film Mandy Moore Claims She Once Received a Check for a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Revenues The 9 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Use Hands-Free Phone Cases from This Brand — and It’s on Sale for Prime Day Sarah Silverman Sues Meta and OpenAI, Alleging They Used Her Book Without Permission to Train A.I. Models Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive) Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive) These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Are ‘Better Than AirPods’ — and They’re on Sale for Just $50 Today at Amazon Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies