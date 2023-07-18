'D3: The Mighty Ducks' Director Robert Lieberman Dead at 75: He Was 'One of the Great Believers'

Robert Lieberman's writer/director son Nick Lieberman said, "I miss him so much already"

Published on July 18, 2023 11:18AM EDT
Director Robert Lieberman of "Breakaway" poses for a portrait during the 2011 Toronto Film Festival
Robert Lieberman in 2011. Photo:

Matt Carr/Getty Images

Film and television director Robert Lieberman has died. He was 75.

The director, known for movies like 1993's Fire In the Sky and 1996's D3: The Mighty Ducks, died Saturday, July 1, in Los Angeles after a cancer battle, according to Deadline.

Robert was previously married to actress Marilu Henner, with whom he shared sons Nick and Joseph. He's also survived by his third wife, former model Victoria Peters, son Lorne, daughter Erin, and stepdaughter Kristen Konvitz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His son Nick Lieberman, who co-directed and co-wrote the new movie Theater Camp, remembered his dad on Instagram Monday, sharing throwback family photos.

"My dad was one of the great believers - in his family, in his dreams, in great movies, in hard work. You could see yourself in the mirror held up by his consistency," wrote Nick. "He was unshakable and yet always vulnerable. He loved crying. He loved stories and storytelling and I can see him now taking a deep breath in, putting his hands up, adjusting his body preparing to launch."

FILM STILLS OF 'FIRE IN THE SKY' WITH 1993, DIRECTOR DIRECTS, ROBERT LIEBERMAN
Robert Lieberman directs Robert Patrick for 1993's Fire In the Sky.

Snap/Shutterstock

"He lived stories and we’ve lost a great trove of them. I inherited his enthusiasm, his use of superlatives, some of his belief and also a lot of his doubts," he continued. "I miss him so much already."

Nick added, "It has been an incredibly strange, horrible-wonderful time. But I know he’d want me to share that his obit is in the trades."

Robert made his career directing cinematic commercials and television episodes for shows like The X-Files, Dexter, Haven and Criminal Minds.

In September, he told The Buffalo News about how fans still celebrate his alien movie Fire In the Sky 30 years later with a "cult-like following."

"After all these years, I still get letters about it, emails about it. People still ask me questions about it," he told the outlet.

He added of his decades-long career, "Sometimes it’s the right time to take your bow and leave the stage. I feel very satisfied and rewarded. This is a good time to be giving back. I’m a poster boy for anybody who thinks it’s a dream you can’t attain. I’m a poster boy for the idea that you can attain it. If you want to be a film director, go out to Hollywood."

