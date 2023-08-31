Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Dead at 68

The Dire Straits Legacy band with whom he was touring said the musician had been dealing with undisclosed "health problems"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Jack Sonni dead
Jack Sonni. Photo:

Jack Sonni/Facebook

Musician Jack Sonni, who was best known for his tenure as the Dire Straits’ guitarist, has died. He was 68.

Sonni’s death was confirmed by the band Dire Straits Legacy, a group comprised of musicians who recorded and toured with Dire Straits, and with whom Sonni was actively on tour.

“Our beloved Jack has left a void in our heart and soul… we will miss you so much, you are forever with us,” the group wrote on Facebook, adding a broken heart emoji.

Other members paid tribute, too, including keyboardist Alan Clark, who wrote, “It's with a heavy heart that I have to say my friend and Dire Straits' colleague has left us. Rest in peace, amigo.”

Dire Straits’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) account also shared the news, posting a black-and-white photo of Sonni and writing, “Rest in Peace.”

Though a cause of death remains unclear, Dire Straits Legacy wrote on Facebook Monday that Sonni would be unable to play a number of upcoming gigs due to undisclosed “health problems.”

Sonni joined Mark Knopfler and company in Dire Straits for the band’s 1985 No. 1 album Brothers in Arms, which included hits like “Money for Nothing” and “Walk of Life.” He also toured with the group and played at Live Aid, and became known for wearing a signature red suit during performances.

“Jack performs with enthusiasm and a spontaneity that is a joy to behold, and has played with countless top musicians in every corner of the United States, and always with passion and a rock attitude par excellence,” his bio on Dire Straits Legacy reads.

A native of the Northeast, Sonni moved to New York City in 1976 and formed a band called The Leisure Class, according to The Press Democrat.

Dire Straits - Mark Knopfler and Jack Sonni
Mark Knopfler and Jack Sonni playing in London in 1985.

Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

Though he had dreams of being a rock star, he took a day job at a local music shop, and eventually befriended frequent customers Mark and David Knopfler, Musician magazine reported in a 1985 article.

Following the departure of guitarist Hal Lindes, Mark asked Sonni to hop on the Brothers in Arms record.

"Jack was in a real bad way for a real long time," Mark told Musician. "Frustration, just working at his guitar. I said to him, 'Just one condition. Whatever I do, man, try your damnedest not to let it affect our friendship.'"

“He was born to it. Born to boogie, born to rock; pick your cliché, they all fit Sonni,” Mark added.

Though the band broke up just 18 months later, Sonni — who was a dad to twin daughters born in 1988 — was satisfied with his time as a rock star. He reportedly went on to pursue a career in marketing.

“I got to do what I set out to do… play with all my guitar heroes: Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan and Keith Richards,” he told The Press Democrat in 2013.

Related Articles
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Atlanta 04 28 23
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Headed to Thousands of Movie Theaters in 'Theatrical Concert Experience'
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Entertainer Donny Osmond and Debbie Osmond attend the launch of Donny Osmond Home
Who Is Donny Osmond's Wife? All About Debbie Osmond
John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022
John Mellencamp Raves About His 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend's 'Tolerance': 'She Has Not Left My Side'
Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding Says She's 'OK' After Being Hit by Firework During Performance: 'Face Is Intact'
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson Thought She Was 'Hard to Love' — Until She Met Eric Johnson Who 'Embraces' Her Career (Exclusive)
Rapper August 01 performs onstage during the Head in the Clouds Festival by 88 Rising at Los Angeles State Historic Park
AUGUST 08, Def Jam Records Singer and Producer, Dead at 31
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'
Alicia Witt Opens Up About New EP Witness
Alicia Witt on Overcoming the 'Toughest Time' in Her Life and Why She Quit Drinking (Exclusive)
Dave Matthews Band Extends Tour Dates
Dave Matthews Band Adds Fall Dates to 2023 Tour
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
Nicki Minaj and Justin Dior Combs attend Justin Dior Combs' 16th birthday party
Nicki Minaj Says She Still Feels 'Horrible' About Being Late When She Was Justin Combs' Sweet 16 Date
Portrait of English rock guitarist Bernie Marsden photographed at John Henry's rehearsal space in London, on June 16, 2014
Bernie Marsden, Former Whitesnake Guitarist, Dead at 72
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017
Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
Bad Bunny Shares Nude Selfie, Wears a "K" Necklace and Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos
Bad Bunny Strips Down, Wears 'K' Chain, Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos amid Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors