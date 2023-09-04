Diplo and Chris Rock Hitch Ride Out of Burning Man on Pickup Truck After 'Walking 6 Miles Through Mud'

Diplo and Chris Rock had to hitch a ride out of Burning Man festival on Saturday.

The DJ, 44, and the comedian, 58, were among attendees who had to go home after the festival shut down three days early due to heavy rainfall in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. According to CNN, this left over 70,000 people stranded in muddy conditions. In addition, a man believed to be in his 40s also died at the festival, however, the outlet confirmed that it was unrelated to the weather.

Sharing an Instagram post, Diplo revealed that a fan offered to pick him and Rock up in his pickup truck to help them escape. In the video, Diplo removed ski goggles from his eyes, while turning the camera to a group of attendees.

Also appearing in the clip, Rock wore a New York Knicks varsity jacket, a black cap and matching sunglasses. The Everybody Hates Chris star went on to joke about how much he wanted a cold brew.

Burning Man attendees walking six miles through mud. Diplo/Instagram

"A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick up,” Diplo wrote over the video. “After walking six miles through the mud, all Chris could think about was a f---ing cold brew.”

Diplo also revealed in his caption that he went to extreme lengths to escape the festival due to having a show on the books in Washington, D.C.

Chris Rock. Diplo/Instagram

“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in dc tonight and didn’t want to let y'all down,” he wrote. “Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️.”

“Nobody gon’ believe em when he tells this story at the bar. ‘Yeah, Diplo AND Chris Rock surrrrre’,” one fan joked in the comment section, referring to the good Samaritan.

“I love that Rock is wearing the most non-Burning Man outfit ever. Legend,” another person added.

Diplo did in fact make the D.C. show — as well as to New York City later in the weekend.