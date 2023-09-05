Dionne Warwick Says She's 'Thrilled' to Receive Kennedy Center Award: 'So Honored' (Exclusive)

The singer tells PEOPLE she's still dreaming of winning an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony too

By
Falen Hardge
Falen Hardge

Falen Hardge is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been writing about entertainment, celebrity relationships and everything in between since 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 5, 2023 08:25AM EDT
Dionne Warwick Gala 03 31 23
Dionne Warwick attends the Dionne Warwick Gala for Bowie State University in March 2023. Photo:

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Dionne Warwick isn’t ready for retirement just yet!

“It's still a bunch of fun. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing it," she tells PEOPLE at the Postcards from Brazil, Volume 2 Release Party in Burbank, California on Monday. "When it becomes a job, that's when you won't see me anymore.”

Warwick, 82 — who has sold more than 100 million records during her 60-year career — also opened up about being honored by the Kennedy Center for her lifetime achievement status.

“It’s about time,” the singer jokingly adds to PEOPLE. “I'm thrilled. I really am. I'm very excited about it. I feel so honored to be honored by the Kennedy Center.”

Dionne Warwick 1982
Dionne Warwick singing in London, England.

Hulton Archive/Getty

Warwick — who performed “That’s What Friends Are For” alongside her granddaughter Cheyenne Elliot at the event Monday — also revealed that despite boasting five Grammys, she still has her sights set on other awards. 

“There's still the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, not necessarily that order,” she tells PEOPLE. 

As for the best career advice she's ever received, Warwick says simply that it's to “be who I am."

"I can't be anybody else," she adds. "I don't want to be anybody else.”

Todd Hunter Dionne Warwick 01 14 23
Todd Hunter and Dionne Warwick in January 2023.

Araya Doheny/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE in December 2022, Warwick opened up about other aspects of her life and revealed that while dating was no longer a priority she still wasn’t ready to close that chapter entirely.

"Everybody needs companionship," she said. "Let's not be crazy. However, it is not my priority right now. When I feel the need to have company, I know where to go and who to call."

One person that's unlikely to be is Leonardo DiCaprio. In September 2022, Warwick jokingly commented on the rumor that the Oscar winner, 48, does not date women over the age of 25.

"I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio's 25-year rule. His loss," she posted about the actor via X. "You don't know what you're missing."

