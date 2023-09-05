Dionne Warwick Intends to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk About Changes to X, Formerly Twitter (Exclusive)

On Friday, Musk shared his plans to remove the blocking feature on X (formerly known as Twitter)

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Falen Hardge
Falen Hardge

Falen Hardge is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been writing about entertainment, celebrity relationships and everything in between since 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 05:01PM EDT
Dionne Warick Says She Intends to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk About Twitter
Dionne Warwick, Elon Musk. Photo:

Lester Cohen/Getty; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Dionne Warwick wants to have a word with Elon Musk.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Todd Hunt's Postcards from Brazil, Volume 2 release party held at Urban Press Winery in Burbank, California on Monday night, Warwick responded to Musk's recent plan to remove the blocking feature on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he's doing or if he knows what he's doing," Warwick, 82 — who is featured on the song "New Beginning" in Hunt's new record, which dropped in July — said of the changes. "So until that happens, I'll reserve my answer to that question."

On Friday, Musk, 52, responded to a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley that read: "Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?"

He wrote: "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs."

He has yet to provide a reason or time frame for removing the block function — though he did say the mute function would remain in a follow-up tweet. Musk acquired Twitter last year and has since rebranded the company and platform to X.

"I have to meet him," Warwick told PEOPLE of the controversial executive in December. "I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That's prior to knowing exactly what he's going to do. He's new to the game."

She continued: "His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there's a way to do it. That's one of the conversations I'm going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?"

Elsewhere in her interview with PEOPLE on Monday, Warwick said she was nowhere ready for retirement.

Dionne Warwick speaks onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dionne Warwick.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

“It's still a bunch of fun. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing it," she said of her career. "When it becomes a job, that's when you won't see me anymore."

Warwick — who performed “That’s What Friends Are For” alongside her granddaughter Cheyenne Elliot at the event — also revealed that despite boasting five Grammys, she still has her sights set on other awards. 

“There's still the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, not necessarily that order,” she said.

As for the best career advice she's ever received, Warwick said simply that it's to “be who I am."

"I can't be anybody else," she added. "I don't want to be anybody else.” 

Related Articles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'
Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo Says She Felt 'Ill-Equipped' for the Media Attention She Received After 'Drivers License'
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Dionne Warwick Gala 03 31 23
Dionne Warwick Jokes 'It's About Time' She Receives Kennedy Center Honor: 'Thrilled' (Exclusive)
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop
Jimmy Buffett People cover
Jimmy Buffett's Final Days Were Filled with Laughter, Says Sister: 'He Brought Joy to So Many' (Exclusive)
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' as She Returns to Rehearsals for 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever'
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' and Back in Rehearsals for Her 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever': Source (Exclusive)
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It'
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It' (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Priscilla movie cast at Venice Film Festival
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis 'Respected the Fact I Was Only 14' When They First Met: 'He Was Very Kind'
Diplo Instagram Chris Rock mud Burning man 09 03 23
Diplo and Chris Rock Hitch Ride Out of Burning Man on Pickup Truck After 'Walking 6 Miles Through Mud'
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Spends Labor Day Weekend with Brothers Nick and Kevin After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Olivia Rodrigoâs response to speculation that Vampire is about Taylor Swift.
Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Speculation That 'Vampire' Is About Taylor Swift: 'I Was Very Surprised'
john oates
John Oates Recorded New Version of Hall & Oates Hit 'Maneater' — but Has No Idea If Daryl Hall Likes It (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'Iâve Loved Every Moment'
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'I've Loved Every Moment'