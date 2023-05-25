Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'

Dionne Warwick is reflecting on Tina Turner's legacy.

After the world learned of the music icon's death at age 83 on Wednesday, Warwick reflected on her impact on the world of music in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Another long-time friend has made her transition," she shared. "Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner, but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace, my friend!"

Warwick, 82, was able to witness Turner's energy firsthand when they performed a rendition of her hit song, "Proud Mary," during a February 1981 broadcast of the hit '80s music TV show Solid Gold.

While Turner's career spanned decades, the song, alongside others like "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Better Be Good to Me," "Private Dancer," and "The Best," are some of her most recognized and helped propel her to win a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

Roger Davies, her longtime manager, also paid remembrance to her career in a statement to PEOPLE. "Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent," he wrote. "From the first day I met her in 1980 she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time."

"It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years," continued Davies. "I will miss her deeply."



The legendary singer's death was confirmed by her publicist, Bernard Doherty, who expressed in a statement that she died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland.

"Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll," has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."