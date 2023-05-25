Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'

"Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner, but the entire world will also find this void in their lives," Dionne Warwick shared to PEOPLE

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 06:17 AM

Dionne Warwick is reflecting on Tina Turner's legacy.

After the world learned of the music icon's death at age 83 on Wednesday, Warwick reflected on her impact on the world of music in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Another long-time friend has made her transition," she shared. "Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner, but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace, my friend!"

Warwick, 82, was able to witness Turner's energy firsthand when they performed a rendition of her hit song, "Proud Mary," during a February 1981 broadcast of the hit '80s music TV show Solid Gold.

While Turner's career spanned decades, the song, alongside others like  "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Better Be Good to Me," "Private Dancer," and "The Best," are some of her most recognized and helped propel her to win a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

Roger Davies, her longtime manager, also paid remembrance to her career in a statement to PEOPLE. "Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent," he wrote. "From the first day I met her in 1980 she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time."

"It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years," continued Davies. "I will miss her deeply."

Tina Turner

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

The legendary singer's death was confirmed by her publicist, Bernard Doherty, who expressed in a statement that she died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll," has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)(Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Oprah Winfrey Remembers What Tina Turner Told Her 'When Her Time Came to Leave This Earth': She'd Be 'Excited'
Ronnie Wood Posts BTS of Jeff Beck Tribute Show
Ronnie Wood Shares Backstage Photos with Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp from Jeff Beck Tribute Concert
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'
Tina Turner and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Says 'Tina Turner Was One of Elvis' Favorite Performers'
Abbey Road by The Beatles
Chas Newby, One-Time Bassist for The Beatles, Dead at 81
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner
'Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Team React to Singer's Death: Her 'Legacy Lives On'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer
American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer songwriter David Bowie
Tina Turner Credited David Bowie for Saving Her Career After 'Abusive' Marriage to Ike Turner
Katy Perry Reveals That She Wants to Work with Ice Spice
Katy Perry Is Down to Collaborate with Ice Spice — and Invites Lizzo to Join 'Idol' Judges Panel
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking