Dionne Warwick Loves Doja Cat's Sample of Her Hit Song on 'Paint the Town Red' — Listen!

Dionne Warwick is loving Doja Cat's sample of her classic "Walk on By."

In an Instagram video on Friday, Warwick praised Doja Cat's newly released single "Paint the Town Red" and encouraged her followers to listen to the track.

"I wanted to say, I think it's wonderful that these youngsters who are recording today had decided to listen to some really good stuff of the old folks," Warwick, 82, began. "Those that been recording for well over 20, 30, 40, 50 years and making decisions that good music plays a very important part. So I'm thrilled that you're discovering us, that you're keeping us alive."

She continued, "Did you know that Doja Cat's recording is gonna be released today? Now listen, all through the recording is a song that she sampled and [I'm] somehow quite familiar with — I must say that and I certainly hope you are too. This little thing called 'Walk on By.' Yeah, I am all through that recording which is very nice of her to do. I certainly do hope this is lucky and good to her as it has been to me."

"Walk on By," which she wrote with Hal David and Burt Bacharach, earned Warwick her first Grammy nomination and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

Along with "Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat, 27, released a music video where she's dressed in red from head to toe and poses alongside the grim reaper.

In the track, she seemingly dismisses the people who don't like her.

“Yeah, bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead,” she raps. “I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red.”

The new song comes weeks after the Planet Her songstress allegedly hit out at some of her fans for dubbing themselves “Kittenz” without her consent. 

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the singer posted a series of since-deleted tweets which said “My fans don’t get to name themselves s---. If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f---ing ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

One fan wrote in response, per Page Six, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans.”

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Per Page Six, another fan who had “Kittenz” in their Twitter username also asked Doja Cat what they should change their name to “since you don’t like the term kitten.”

“Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late,” the "Say So" singer reportedly replied.

"Paint the Town Red" follows the release of her June single "Attention."

The “Woman” performer is currently preparing for a new tour that's due to kick off in San Francisco on Halloween (Oct. 31).

The Grammy winner announced The Scarlet Tour last month and it marks her first North American arena tour and first overall string of official headlining concerts since 2019.

