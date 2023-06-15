Say a little prayer for Dionne Warwick!

On Thursday, the legendary singer canceled a concert set for June 24 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines near Chicago due to a medical issue, a rep for Warwick told PEOPLE — but she's looking to reschedule the show. TMZ was first to report the news.

Ticketholders reportedly received an email from the venue on Thursday that said, "We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been canceled due to a medical incident."

Warwick, 82, canceled the show due to an issue with one of her legs, which started on Thursday. "It's a minor issue that has been fixed, and she is fine," a rep for the musician tells PEOPLE.

The venue has already offered refunds to anyone who purchased tickets, though TMZ also noted that the "That's What Friends Are For" performer hopes to reschedule the concert for a later date.

Reps for Rivers Casino Des Plaines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Warwick also has concerts scheduled for June 23 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9 in Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 11 in Gethsemane, Kentucky, September 1 in Ojai, California and Sept. 2 in Beverly Hills, California. It's unclear whether the shows will happen as planned.

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner opened up to Billboard about working with Dolly Parton on the song "Peace Like a River," the first single off Warwick's upcoming inspirational album.

While filming the gospel track's music video, Warwick told the outlet that she saw a few similarities between herself and Parton.

"We were there to take care of our business, but along with that, we found time to not only smile but outright laugh," she told the outlet. "Dolly is very, very grounded — which I was thrilled about — but she's also very business, which I happen to be about as well. So, it felt like two peas in a pod. It wasn't like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch."

The collab marked the first time the pair ever met — and Warwick said there was "more laughter than anything else," adding that it felt like the they had "known each other for years."



The song, written by Parton and produced by Warwick's son and manager Damon Elliott, was also an important moment for Dolly, who told the publication in a statement that she was "honored to get to sing with one of my idols."

"I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career," Parton said. "I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her."