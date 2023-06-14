U. Arkansas Football Recruit Dies in ATV Accident on Farm: 'He Had a Smile that Warmed Your Heart'

Dion Stutts reportedly died Tuesday night following a crash on his family's farm

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 03:17PM EDT
Dion Stutts
Dion Stutts. Photo:

Instagram

Dion Stutts, an 18-year-old who was set to play college football for the University of Arkansas this fall, has reportedly died in a ATV accident.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed the news to multiple outlets on Wednesday morning, but PEOPLE was unable to reach him.

Stutts was a three-star football recruit who committed to play for the Razorbacks in March. He attended high school at the Memphis University School in Tennessee, where he starred as a defensive tackle.

The school mourned Stutts’ death Wednesday and said counselors would be available for grieving students. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts,” the school said in a statement.

Dion Stutts
Dion Stutts.

Instagram

The Commercial Appeal reported Stutts died Tuesday night, and that the accident took place on his family's farm. Stutts had recently finished his junior year of high school, according to the outlet.

“Our hearts are broken for the family,” Memphis University School athletic director Bobby Alston told The Commercial Appeal. “Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him.”

A police spokesperson told TMZ that Stutts was driving side-by-side with another person when the crash occurred and that a passenger riding with him was uninjured. An investigation is ongoing.

The teenager was a multi-sport athlete who also wrestled for his high school, according to ESPN. Arkansas’ football team told the outlet in a statement that the team is “heartbroken” over the news.

"He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him,” the team's statement said. “We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.”

