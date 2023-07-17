Dina Lohan Says She's 'Overwhelmed with Love and Joy' After Daughter Lindsay Welcomes Baby (Exclusive)

"My flight is today, so excited!" Dina tells PEOPLE as she prepares to meet her grandson Luai

By
and Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 05:33PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan pose backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dina Lohan is a proud grandmother!

On Monday, the mother of four, 60, expressed her excitement to meet daughter Lindsay Lohan's newborn baby boy. A rep for Lindsay, 37, announced on Monday that she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed a son named Luai, their first baby together.

"Overwhelmed with love and joy!" Dina tells PEOPLE of the happy baby news.

"My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early," she adds.

(L-R) Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan are seen leaving the Polo Bar in Manhattan on March 25, 2019 in New York City.
Robert Kamau/GC Images

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep told PEOPLE on Monday.

Son Luai — an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector" — was born in Dubai, though his exact date of birth has not been shared at this time.

In March, Dina spoke with PEOPLE about how proud she was of daughter Lindsay the day after the actress shared that she was expecting her first baby.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," said Dina. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

Dina Lohan
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"My oldest baby is having a baby," she added. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'"

This is Dina's second grandchild. Her son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and his wife Nina Ginsberg share one child together, daughter Isabel Scarlet, born in June 2021.

According to Dina, Lindsay has long wanted to be a mom. "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four," Dina said. "We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her."

"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," explained Dina. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

