Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)

The actress and her husband Badar Shammas welcomed their first baby together in July

By Hannah Sacks
and
Published on August 4, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Photo:

Dina Lohan

Dina Lohan is thrilled as she watches daughter Lindsay Lohan settle into her new role as a mom.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the mother of four, 60, says she's "filled with so much love" as Lindsay begins her motherhood journey.

"To watch my oldest daughter with her beautiful son is a memory engraved in my heart forever," Dina tells PEOPLE. "Lindsay took to her best role ever so naturally...she was always meant to be a mother."

"God has truly blessed us all with lil Luai," Dina adds of Lindsay's baby boy. "As I held Luai, tears of happiness rolled down my cheeks. Badar [Shammas] took to the role of daddy like a pro as well. They are a perfect team."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan pose backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Dakota is coming home next week. He's over the moon to teach him sports!" says Dina, referring to her son Dakota, 27.

Earlier this summer, Dina shared her excitement over her newest grandson with PEOPLE, saying she was "overwhelmed with love and joy!"

"My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early," she added.

A rep for Lindsay, 37, announced last month that she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed a son named Luai, an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector."

In March, Dina spoke with PEOPLE about how proud she was of daughter Lindsay the day after the actress shared that she was expecting her first baby.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," said Dina. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

"My oldest baby is having a baby," she added. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'"

This is Dina's second grandchild. Her son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and his wife Nina Ginsberg share one child together, daughter Isabel Scarlet, born in June 2021.

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb daughters
Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" At Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" at Australia Zoo — See The Video!
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
Dance with Qai Qai
Serena Williams Launches New Kids' Show Inspired by Daughter's Doll, 'Dance with Qai Qai' (Exclusive)
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City.
Pauly D Says His Girlfriend and 10-Year-Old Daughter 'FaceTime Every Five Minutes' (Exclusive)
amanda stanton pregnant
'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw
Tim McGraw's Daughters Turned Him Down After He Asked to Collab on Song: 'Ain't Singing with You'
Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her growing belly as she steps out with her husband Travis Barker for a cold drink at Cha Cha Macha in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star was seen in a chocolate colored tracksuit left unzipped at the top and bottom to allow space for her growing bump.
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Bump on Sunny Stroll with Husband Travis Barker
Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Son
Lindsay Lohan Proclaims 'I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom' in First Photo Since Welcoming Baby
Hilary Duff sick kids
Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Individual Time' with Son Luca While Daughter Mae Is a 'Sicky Bean' at Home
Priyanka Chopra and daughter on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Stargazes with Daughter Malti in Adorable New Photo: 'Looking for the Super Moon'
Jason Kelce's Wife Calls Out Commenters Who Say He Plays 'Fetch' with Daughters: 'You Don't Have Toddlers'
Jason Kelce's Wife Calls Out Critics Who Say He Plays 'Fetch' with Daughters: 'You Don't Have Toddlers'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Post Malone Says He's the 'Happiest I've Ever Been' Since Welcoming His Daughter
Brittany Cartwright Cauchi Cruz Jax Taylor
Jax Taylor Says He and Wife Brittany Cartwright Want 'At Least One More' Kid (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian pregnant bump Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump on Romantic Date Night with Travis Barker