Dina Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay Was 'Always Meant to Be a Mother' After Welcoming Baby (Exclusive)

Dina Lohan is thrilled as she watches daughter Lindsay Lohan settle into her new role as a mom.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the mother of four, 60, says she's "filled with so much love" as Lindsay begins her motherhood journey.

"To watch my oldest daughter with her beautiful son is a memory engraved in my heart forever," Dina tells PEOPLE. "Lindsay took to her best role ever so naturally...she was always meant to be a mother."

"God has truly blessed us all with lil Luai," Dina adds of Lindsay's baby boy. "As I held Luai, tears of happiness rolled down my cheeks. Badar [Shammas] took to the role of daddy like a pro as well. They are a perfect team."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Dakota is coming home next week. He's over the moon to teach him sports!" says Dina, referring to her son Dakota, 27.

Earlier this summer, Dina shared her excitement over her newest grandson with PEOPLE, saying she was "overwhelmed with love and joy!"

"My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early," she added.

A rep for Lindsay, 37, announced last month that she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed a son named Luai, an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector."

In March, Dina spoke with PEOPLE about how proud she was of daughter Lindsay the day after the actress shared that she was expecting her first baby.

"I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling," said Dina. "It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

"My oldest baby is having a baby," she added. "It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!'"

This is Dina's second grandchild. Her son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and his wife Nina Ginsberg share one child together, daughter Isabel Scarlet, born in June 2021.