Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Jordan, 12: 'We Need Your Mom'

Dierks Bentley shared a moment from his day off from touring, where he took daughter Jordan, 12, bra shopping

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 11:13AM EDT
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14
Dierks Bentley bra shopping with daughter Evie. Photo:

Dierks Bentley/Tiktok

Dierks Bentley shared a very relatable parenting moment for anyone who's tried to take their teen daughter shopping.

The country singer, 46, shared a TikTok from a shopping outing at Aerie with his daughter Jordan, 12. In the video, she approaches a display of bras and says, "What are these?"

 "Uh, I believe that's a bra," he says uncomfortably.

"Obviously, duh," she responds, deadpanning.

As Jordan makes her way around the store, Bentley examines a chart showing the different available bras, and says, "Lightly lined?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The country star briefly thought he was off the hook when Jordan believed she found the bra top she was looking for, exclaiming, "See, we nailed it," before she made clear they were still looking.

Panning the camera to a set of drawers featuring lace underwear, the protective dad said, "No, we're not doing lace."

Wearily, he added, "We need your mom here. Call mom."

Bentley — who also shares Knox 9, and Evie, 14, with wife Cassidy Bentley — captioned the post, "night off from #cmafest #girldad #teenager #shopping." (He was hosting this year's event alongside Elle King and Lainey Wilson.)

In a video shared on Instagram last month, Bentley quizzes his kids on his career amid news his single "Gold" had hit number one on country radio. He asks the kids to name some of his number ones, only to learn that they have no clue what they are, let alone how many the star has.

"Hopefully you guys know more about my career than my kids do because this is kind of pathetic," the worn-down dad said, concluding the video.

"Thank you for your support throughout my career, it’s a good thing my kids aren’t in charge of promoting my music ha!" he wrote in the caption.

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Says Twin Girls, 13, Are ‘Extremely Close’ but ‘Definitely Want Their Own Space’
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival
Conor McGregor and Fianceé Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
courteney cox and coco
Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'
gigi hadid cake for son khai.
Gigi Hadid Receives Cake with an Adorable Message from Daughter Khai In Honor of Her 28th Birthday
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić's Daughter Adorably Celebrates Award with Him After Championship Win
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)
ludacris and daughter working out
Ludacris Calls Daughter Chance, 11 Months, His 'Personal Trainer' as She Helps Him Work Out
Gisele Bundchen shares family photos
Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time with Her Kids on Brazilian Vacation — See All the Photos!
brittany and patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Practices Mom Skills with Her Baby Dolls — Watch the Cute Video!
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo