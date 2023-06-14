Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Jordan, 12: 'We Need Your Mom'

Dierks Bentley shared a very relatable parenting moment for anyone who's tried to take their teen daughter shopping.

The country singer, 46, shared a TikTok from a shopping outing at Aerie with his daughter Jordan, 12. In the video, she approaches a display of bras and says, "What are these?"

"Uh, I believe that's a bra," he says uncomfortably.

"Obviously, duh," she responds, deadpanning.

As Jordan makes her way around the store, Bentley examines a chart showing the different available bras, and says, "Lightly lined?"

The country star briefly thought he was off the hook when Jordan believed she found the bra top she was looking for, exclaiming, "See, we nailed it," before she made clear they were still looking.

Panning the camera to a set of drawers featuring lace underwear, the protective dad said, "No, we're not doing lace."

Wearily, he added, "We need your mom here. Call mom."

Bentley — who also shares Knox 9, and Evie, 14, with wife Cassidy Bentley — captioned the post, "night off from #cmafest #girldad #teenager #shopping." (He was hosting this year's event alongside Elle King and Lainey Wilson.)

In a video shared on Instagram last month, Bentley quizzes his kids on his career amid news his single "Gold" had hit number one on country radio. He asks the kids to name some of his number ones, only to learn that they have no clue what they are, let alone how many the star has.

"Hopefully you guys know more about my career than my kids do because this is kind of pathetic," the worn-down dad said, concluding the video.



"Thank you for your support throughout my career, it’s a good thing my kids aren’t in charge of promoting my music ha!" he wrote in the caption.

