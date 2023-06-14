Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14: 'We Need Your Mom'

Dierks Bentley shared a moment from his day off from touring, where he took daughter Evie, 14, bra shopping

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 14, 2023 05:31PM EDT
Dierks Bentley Shares Awkward Dad TikTok as He Bra Shops with Daughter Evie, 14
Dierks Bentley bra shopping with daughter Evie. Photo:

Dierks Bentley/Tiktok

Dierks Bentley shared a very relatable parenting moment for anyone who's tried to take their teen daughter shopping.

The country singer, 46, shared a TikTok from a shopping outing with his daughter Evie, 14. In the video, she approaches a display of bras and says, "What are these?"

 "Uh, I believe that's a bra," he says uncomfortably.

"Obviously, duh," she responds, deadpanning.

As Evie makes her way around the store, Bentley examines a chart showing the different available bras, and says, "Lightly lined?"

The country star briefly thought he was off the hook when Evie believed she found the bra top she was looking for, exclaiming, "See, we nailed it," before she made clear they were still looking.

Panning the camera to a set of drawers featuring lace bras, the protective dad said, "No, we're not doing lace."

Wearily, he added, "We need your mom here. Call mom."

Bentley — who also shares Knox 9, and Jordan, 12, with wife Cassidy Bentley — captioned the post, "night off from #cmafest #girldad #teenager #shopping."

In a video shared on Instagram last month, Bentley quizzes his kids on his career amid news his single "Gold" had hit number one on country radio. He asks the kids to name some of his number ones, only to learn that they have no clue what they are, let alone how many the star has.

"Hopefully you guys know more about my career than my kids do because this is kind of pathetic," the worn-down dad said, concluding the video.

"Thank you for your support throughout my career, it’s a good thing my kids aren’t in charge of promoting my music ha!" he wrote in the caption.

