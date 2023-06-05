Diddy's Son Justin Combs Arrested and Charged with DUI in Los Angeles

Justin Combs, 29, was arrested Sunday and released on bail later that day

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 5, 2023 12:20 PM
Justin Combs attends Jozzy In Concert at S.O.B.'s on May 01, 2023
Justin Combs. Photo:

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Justin Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested Sunday and charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Combs, 29, was arrested just after 9 a.m. and booked about two hours later, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred near Beverly Hills after officers saw Combs' vehicle run a red light and subsequently conducted a traffic stop, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms.

TMZ, which was first to report the arrest, published photos of Combs speaking with an officer.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'

Combs’ bail was set at $5,000 and he was released on his own recognizance at 12:30 p.m., the online records show.

Justin Combs — whom Diddy shares with designer Misa Hylton — is the media mogul’s oldest biological child. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, 53, is also dad to sons Quincy, 32, and Christian, 25, and daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 16, Chance, 16, and Love, 8 months.

Combs attended UCLA on a football scholarship, and graduated from the school in 2016 with a sociology degree. He was featured on a 2010 episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen with his dad, and recently had a role on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost.

Related Articles
Randi Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes' Mom Celebrates His Birthday Ahead of His Court Appearance for Sexual Assault Charges
diddy christmas baby girl 2022
Everything to Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession After Being Ordered to Rehab
Diddy Shares New Photo of Baby Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Daughter Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares Photos of Three Older Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2qAK_J60V/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram
Diddy Shares Photo of Older Three Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'
Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling
Drake Bell's Wife Janet Files For Divorce Days After He Was Reported Missing and Found Safe
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Ordered to Rehab After Stalking Charges Dropped
Rick Hilton, of the Hilton Hotel chain with his family (from left) son Barron, wife Kathy, daughters Nicky and Paris attending the Chopard 150th anniversary party at the Palm Beach hotel and casino, during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival
Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings
MARINA DEL REY, CA - JUNE 05: NBC'S Dr. Bruce Hensel attends The Thalians Presidents Club Anchors Away Brunch at the California Yacht Club on June 5, 2016 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
TV Doctor Bruce Hensel Sentenced to 2 Years Probation for Asking 9-Year-Old for Nude Photos
Motley Crue 1989
The Members of Mötley Crüe: Where Are They Now?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship with Actor Damson Idris in a Steamy Instagram Post
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Mama June Shannon's 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Red Hot
The Boy Bands of the 'TRL' Era: Where Are They Now?