Justin Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested Sunday and charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Combs, 29, was arrested just after 9 a.m. and booked about two hours later, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred near Beverly Hills after officers saw Combs' vehicle run a red light and subsequently conducted a traffic stop, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms.

TMZ, which was first to report the arrest, published photos of Combs speaking with an officer.

Combs’ bail was set at $5,000 and he was released on his own recognizance at 12:30 p.m., the online records show.

Justin Combs — whom Diddy shares with designer Misa Hylton — is the media mogul’s oldest biological child. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, 53, is also dad to sons Quincy, 32, and Christian, 25, and daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 16, Chance, 16, and Love, 8 months.

Combs attended UCLA on a football scholarship, and graduated from the school in 2016 with a sociology degree. He was featured on a 2010 episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen with his dad, and recently had a role on the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost.