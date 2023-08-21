Diddy Posts Adorable Video with His 10-Month-Old Daughter: 'Cooking with LOVE'

The music producer shares his baby daughter with Dana Tran

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 21, 2023 04:04PM EDT
diddy cooking for daughter love
Photo:

Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs is embracing a new role — personal chef for his daughter.

On Sunday, the music producer, 53, shared a video to his Instagram as he cooked up a Sunday meal with his 10-month-old daughter Love.

In the video, Diddy called himself "Chef Love" and his daughter "Baby Love" as she helped him make chicken, pasta and vegetables.

Halfway through the video, baby Love smiles and giggles as she watches her dad cook in the kitchen.

"Cooking with LOVE  🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," Diddy captioned the Reel.

Diddy shares his daughter with Dana Tran. Alongside Love, he is dad to twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29. He is also dad to son Quincy Taylor Brown, 32, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy welcomed his daughter in early December, sharing the exciting news on Twitter.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Diddy. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

In June, the proud dad shared a sweet video of his daughter enjoying some time in the pool as she relaxed in a pink floatie.

In the short video, the adorable toddler, who wore a pink swimsuit and was strapped in a pink floatie, could be seen smiling as she drifted in the pool.

“Happy Saturday from #BabyLOVE 😍😍😍,” Diddy captioned the clip.

In May, the music mogul shared another video of his daughter as she babbled alongside her mom. In the video, Love stood and bounced, and began to say "da da," leading the father of seven to celebrate her first words.

"Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!" he proudly wrote.

