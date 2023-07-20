Diddy Calls Daughter Chance 'the Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute

"I can’t wait to watch you continue to grow and see all the great things you will go on to do," shared the music mogul on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 07:31PM EDT
Sean Combs and Chance Combs attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty

Sean "Diddy" Combs is one proud dad.

On Thursday, the music mogul, 53, shared an Instagram tribute, recognizing his daughter Chance Combs as "the most amazing person" in honor of her 17th birthday. The post showcased various solo shots of the birthday girl, including a black-and-white modeling photo and an image of her younger years.

Her dad reflected on her journey to adulthood by writing, "I thank GOD everyday for you. You make me the proudest Father! You’re the most amazing person and I can’t wait to watch you continue to grow and see all the great things you will go on to do."

In addition to Chance, Diddy is a dad to daughter Love Sean, 8 months, whom he shares with Dana Tran, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29, and 32-year-old Quincy Brown.

Earlier in July, he gifted his eldest daughter a rose in recognition of her goals. He showcased a photo of the sweet gesture on Instagram and wrote: "Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance."

Chance openly spoke about how her famous dad has encouraged her and her siblings to chase their dreams in an interview with V Magazine.

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy/Instagram

"Growing up, we've always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad," she explained in May. "Even though we don't want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams."

The music mogul shared in a 2021 interview with Clive Davis that he and his kids began to grow closer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Davis, 91. "I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person," he added. He celebrated his children in an Instagram post in March alongside a family photo with the caption, "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫 @combscartel LOVE."

Related Articles
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months
Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months: 'So Heartbroken'
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: A Family That Strikes Together
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: 'A Family That Strikes Together'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'
Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate Daughter Riley's 11th Birthday: 'Time Has Just Flown By'
Bindi Irwin pictured at Australia Zoo for her 18th Birthday celebrations along with her mother Terri Irwin
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri Irwin's 59th Birthday: 'You Are the Most Extraordinary Mama'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles with Her Two Kids on Turkish Getaway: 'Family Vacay'
Alessandra Ambrosio Smiles on 'Family Vacay' with Son Noah and Lookalike Daughter Anja in Turkey
Sterling waves goodbye to Patrick Mahomes leaving for training camp
Patrick Mahomes Gets an Adorable Send-Off from Daughter Sterling as He Heads Off to Training Camp
Dax Shepard kristen bell birthday jujitsu
Dax Shepard Calls Wife Kristen Bell ‘World’s Hottest Jujitsu Practitioner’ as She Turns 43
Ryan Cabrera Alexa Bliss gender reveal
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Reveal Sex of Their Baby by Smashing Open Guitar
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Twins with Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me’
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling Says Barbie Is Part of 'Day-to-Day' as a Dad: 'I Kept Finding Ken Dolls Discarded' (Exclusive)
Al Roker and Nick Roker
Al Roker Celebrates Son Nick's 21st Birthday with Emotional Tribute: 'This Young Man Changed Our Lives'
Kim Kardashian and North make pies on tiktok
Kim Kardashian Shows Cooking Skills in Video with North After Chicago Calls Mom Out for Her Private Chef
michael lindsay lohan, Bader Shammas
Michael Lohan Says Daughter Lindsay and Husband Bader Will Be 'Amazing Parents': 'Blessed' (Exclusive)
trista sutter taylor swift concert
Trista Sutter Enjoys Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Teen Daughter: 'This Night Was Sparkling'
Ali Krieger posts about the magical birthday celebration for our sweetest baby Ocean!
Ali Krieger Shares Adorable Family Photos from Son Ocean's 'Magical' First Birthday Celebration
Billie Lourd and her kids
Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!