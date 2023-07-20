Diddy Calls Daughter Chance 'the Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute

Sean "Diddy" Combs is one proud dad.

On Thursday, the music mogul, 53, shared an Instagram tribute, recognizing his daughter Chance Combs as "the most amazing person" in honor of her 17th birthday. The post showcased various solo shots of the birthday girl, including a black-and-white modeling photo and an image of her younger years.

Her dad reflected on her journey to adulthood by writing, "I thank GOD everyday for you. You make me the proudest Father! You’re the most amazing person and I can’t wait to watch you continue to grow and see all the great things you will go on to do."

In addition to Chance, Diddy is a dad to daughter Love Sean, 8 months, whom he shares with Dana Tran, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29, and 32-year-old Quincy Brown.

Earlier in July, he gifted his eldest daughter a rose in recognition of her goals. He showcased a photo of the sweet gesture on Instagram and wrote: "Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance."

Chance openly spoke about how her famous dad has encouraged her and her siblings to chase their dreams in an interview with V Magazine.

"Growing up, we've always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad," she explained in May. "Even though we don't want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams."

The music mogul shared in a 2021 interview with Clive Davis that he and his kids began to grow closer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Davis, 91. "I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family."

"For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person," he added. He celebrated his children in an Instagram post in March alongside a family photo with the caption, "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫 @combscartel LOVE."



