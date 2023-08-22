Diddy Announces First Solo Album in 17 Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars

The rapper and mogul declares "R&B is alive" as he announces new project 'The Love Album: Off the Grid'

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 22, 2023 06:20PM EDT

Sean "Diddy" Combs is back — with love.

On Tuesday, the rapper and mogul announced his first solo album in 17 years, The Love Album: Off the Grid, alongside a documentary-style trailer about its creation featuring superstars including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Mary J. Blige.

"I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off the Grid," Diddy, 53, wrote alongside the trailer on Instagram, announcing the project's Sept. 15 release date and declaring: "R&B is alive!"

Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Lionel Hahn/Getty

Clocking in at nearly four minutes, the album trailer finds the musician musing his career and personal life, seemingly teasing that the new record will explore such topics — especially those related to love — as the title suggests.

"Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don't have to do?" asks Diddy at one point in the clip. "My heart has been broken. I've still got that question of, like, 'Am I ever gonna love again?'"

Chronicled in the video is Diddy's recording process, as well as personal time with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and his youngest daughter, 10-month-old Love Sean Combs (whom he shares with Dana Tran). He's also seen hanging out with Yung Miami from City Girls, whom he's been romantically linked to since June 2022.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sean "Diddy" Combs in September 2022.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Appearing in video footage are fellow artists including Bieber, Blige, The Weeknd, Yung Miami, Swae Lee, Jozzy, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, 21 Savage and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Some of the stars are seen in the studio with Diddy, leaving viewers to wonder if they're featured on the record.

The Love Album: Off the Grid will mark Diddy's first solo album since 2006's Press Play, which spawned two top-10 hits in the United States: "Come to Me" featuring Nicole Scherzinger and "Last Night" featuring Keyshia Cole.

Since then, he's released three collaborative projects: Last Train to Paris as Diddy — Dirty Money with vocalists Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper in 2010, 11 11 with Guy Gerber in 2014 and MMM (Money Making Mitch) with The Family in 2015.

Related Articles
Axel Rose and Chrissie Hynde
Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N' Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of 'Bad Obsession' — Watch!
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Demi Lovato and Karol G
Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids Revealed as 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Performers
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Announces Co-Headlining Tour with Reunited Fugees Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City
Latto Says Working with Mariah Carey Made Her Feel Like 'Anything Is Possible'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Her First Song 'New Love': '19 Year Old Me Would Be Very Happy'
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'
diddy cooking for daughter love
Diddy Posts Adorable Video with His 10-Month-Old Daughter: 'Cooking with LOVE'
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live
Jonas Brothers Get Emotional as They Dedicate Song 'Little Bird' to Late Daughter of Toronto Concertgoer
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Sam Asghari attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Yours Truly' with Live Performances and More
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Lizzo seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Lizzo Shares First Instagram Post Since Addressing Allegations from Former Dancers