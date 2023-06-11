Diddy and Ex Misa Have Positive Exchange After She Seemingly Shared Grievances: 'I Love You Queen'

Misa Hylton commented in support of Diddy's latest Instagram post, shortly after she seemingly took aim at the musician on the platform

By
Published on June 11, 2023 08:55AM EDT
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton
Diddy, Misa Hylton. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty ; Paras Griffin/Getty for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

All appears to be good between Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex, Misa Hylton.

A week after their son Justin Combs was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, and as Hylton, 50, appeared to air her grievances with Diddy, 53, on social media shortly after, the two have since shared friendly exchanges in now-deleted Instagram comments.

On Friday, the Bad Boy Records hitmaker shared a video on Instagram promoting DeLeón Tequila and declaring that "sometimes you have to say, 'f--- everybody'. "

Underneath the post, which used the hashtag "#f---itfriday," Hylton cosigned Diddy's perspective. “YUP that’s how I feel everyday," she wrote under the clip.

Diddy then responded to her comment: “I love you queen. Stay in the light." Both comments no longer appear under the post.

Diddy and his ex Misa have made up on IG

Diddy/Instagram

Last week, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that Diddy's 29-year-old son was arrested after officers saw his vehicle run a red light and subsequently conducted a traffic stop. Combs’ bail was set at $5,000 and he was released on his own recognizance at 12:30 p.m., online records show.

Since then, Hylton cryptically wrote on her Instagram Story that "this [is] where the buck stops" for her after "sit[ting] around for years and act[ing] like there isn't anything wrong with you."

She then seemingly referenced the rapper's recent lawsuit against Diageo, whom he sued last month for racial discrimination, alleging that the liquor company failed to adequately promote his Ciroc and DeLeon brands.

"How [do] you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company," Hylton wrote. "Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES."

The stylist added that she should have "kept my child with me," and later seemingly referenced the song "Act Bad," which Diddy released last month with Fabolous and City Girls.

"Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl. I chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true," she wrote. "I'm not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL."

Hylton continued: "Act Bad??? The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free. And ALL the children. I love a come to Jesus moment."

At the time, reps for Diddy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Monday, Diddy will be honored at the Apollo Theater in New York City during the annual Apollo Spring Benefit. The multi hyphenate will be presented with the Icon Award during the festivities, which will include appearances by Gladys Knight, Stout and Wyclef Jean.

Related Articles
Janelle MonÃ¡e On Advice from Prince: 'Being Present for Me is My North Star'
Janelle Monáe Details an Important Lesson Learned from Prince: 'Cut Everything Down in Half'
Flavor Flav Declares Heâs In His âRed (Taylorâs Version) Eraâ White Attending Eras Tour
Flavor Flav Enjoys Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Stop in Detroit: 'Luv My Fellow Swifties'
Sam Asghari posted unseen wedding footage for 1-year anniversary
Sam Asghari Posts Unseen Footage from His and Britney Spears' Wedding for 1-Year Anniversary
Railbird
Zach Bryan! Sheryl Crow! Charley Crockett! All the Best Performance Photos from Railbird 2023 (Exclusive)
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Says He Was Blessed with an 'Amazing Mind' but Not an 'Amazing Memory' — So He Forgets His Music
Tina Turner
How Tina Turner's Humble Tenn. Beginnings Helped Steer Her to Stardom
Niall Horan and Mia Woolley
Niall Horan Reveals Girlfriend Amelia Woolley's Reaction to the Songs About Her on New Record 'The Show'
Kelis Milkshake video
All About Kelis, the Artist Who Released Smash-Hit 'Milkshake' Two Decades Ago
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Liam Payne Spotted Holding Hands with Kate Cassidy on Date Night
Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Marries Soccer Player Andre Gray: 'The Most Incredible Wedding'
Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn' by Tommy X Shawn at Artz Pedregal on March 27, 2023
Shawn Mendes Releases New Song 'What the Hell Are We Dying For?' in the Wake of Canadian Wildfires
Doja Cat displays her curves in a tiny orange two-piece bikini while packing on the PDA with comedian Jeffrey Cyrus as the duo enjoys some downtime in Los Cabos, Mexico
Kiss Me More! Doja Cat and Comedian J.Cyrus Spotted Smooching on Yacht in Mexico
Selena Gomez soccer game
Selena Gomez Hilariously Shouts 'I'm Single' While Watching a Soccer Game: 'The Struggle Man'
Kelis Bill Murray dating rumors https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs3vl1EIZN0/?hl=en
Kelis Reacts After Fan Asks Her to Address Bill Murray Dating Rumors: 'I Wouldn't Bother at All'
Rob Grant - debut album
Lana Del Rey's Dad Rob Grant Says He Loves Being Called 'Nepo Daddy' as He Launches into Music (Exclusive)
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Are in Early Stages of Dating: 'It's Fun and Flirty,' Says Source (Exclusive)