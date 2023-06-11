Diddy and Ex Misa Have Positive Exchange After She Seemingly Shared Grievances: 'I Love You Queen'

All appears to be good between Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex, Misa Hylton.

A week after their son Justin Combs was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, and as Hylton, 50, appeared to air her grievances with Diddy, 53, on social media shortly after, the two have since shared friendly exchanges in now-deleted Instagram comments.

On Friday, the Bad Boy Records hitmaker shared a video on Instagram promoting DeLeón Tequila and declaring that "sometimes you have to say, 'f--- everybody'. "

Underneath the post, which used the hashtag "#f---itfriday," Hylton cosigned Diddy's perspective. “YUP that’s how I feel everyday," she wrote under the clip.

Diddy then responded to her comment: “I love you queen. Stay in the light." Both comments no longer appear under the post.

Diddy/Instagram

Last week, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that Diddy's 29-year-old son was arrested after officers saw his vehicle run a red light and subsequently conducted a traffic stop. Combs’ bail was set at $5,000 and he was released on his own recognizance at 12:30 p.m., online records show.

Since then, Hylton cryptically wrote on her Instagram Story that "this [is] where the buck stops" for her after "sit[ting] around for years and act[ing] like there isn't anything wrong with you."

She then seemingly referenced the rapper's recent lawsuit against Diageo, whom he sued last month for racial discrimination, alleging that the liquor company failed to adequately promote his Ciroc and DeLeon brands.

"How [do] you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company," Hylton wrote. "Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES."

The stylist added that she should have "kept my child with me," and later seemingly referenced the song "Act Bad," which Diddy released last month with Fabolous and City Girls.

"Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl. I chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true," she wrote. "I'm not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL."

Hylton continued: "Act Bad??? The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free. And ALL the children. I love a come to Jesus moment."

At the time, reps for Diddy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Monday, Diddy will be honored at the Apollo Theater in New York City during the annual Apollo Spring Benefit. The multi hyphenate will be presented with the Icon Award during the festivities, which will include appearances by Gladys Knight, Stout and Wyclef Jean.