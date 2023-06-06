Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Posts Cryptic Social Media Rant Slamming Rapper After Son's Arrest

Misa Hylton, who shares son Justin, 29, with Diddy, wrote that she would be protecting "just my son" from now on

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 6, 2023 02:45 PM
Justin Combs Misa Hylton
Justin Combs and Misa Hylton. Photo:

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton is seemingly taking aim at the rapper after their son was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend.

Hylton, 50, spoke out via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the same day her son Justin Combs, 29, was booked and later released on bail in Los Angeles.

The stylist appeared to air her grievances with Diddy, 53, cryptically writing that "this [is] where the buck stops" for her after "sit[ting] around for years and act[ing] like there isn't anything wrong with you."

In one post, she seemingly referenced the rapper's recent lawsuit against Diageo, whom he sued last month for racial discrimination, alleging that the liquor company failed to adequately promote his Ciroc and DeLeon brands.

Justin Combs Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton/Instagram

"How [do] you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company," Hylton wrote. "Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES."

She then wrote that she should have "kept my child with me," and added, "F--- UCLA too," the university at which her son played football and graduated from in 2016 with a sociology degree.

Another post seemed to reference the song "Act Bad," which Diddy released last month with Fabolous and City Girls.

Justin Combs Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton/Instagram

"Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl. I chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true," she wrote. "I'm not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL."

Hylton continued: "Act Bad??? The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free. And ALL the children. I love a come to Jesus moment."

Justin Combs Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton/Instagram

The fashion designer then wrote that she would no longer be protecting anyone anymore, "just my son," and shared a photo of a bloody lion protecting its cub with the caption, "It's up."

Reps for Diddy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Combs was booked on Sunday morning after officers saw his vehicle run a red light and subsequently conducted a traffic stop, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'

His bail was set at $5,000 and he was released on his own recognizance later that day, according to online records.

Justin is Diddy's oldest biological child; he adopted ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's son Quincy, 32, and the pair also shared son Christian, 25, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, 16. The rapper is also dad to daughter Chance, 16, with Sarah Chapman and 8-month-old daughter Love, with Dana Tran.

