Diddy Says 'Words Can't Describe How Proud I Am' of Daughter Chance, 16, Going After Her Acting Dreams

Sean "Diddy" Combs is enjoying watching the next generation of his family chase their dreams.

The iconic producer, 53, shared a photo on Instagram Monday where he gifts daughter Chance, who turns 17 later this month, a pink garden rose.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance," he captioned the shot.

"Thank you for supporting my dreams. I love you daddy!!💖," the teen replied in the comments.

DIDDY /Instagram

Speaking with V Magazine for their summer 2023 issue, Chance talked about how her and her siblings' coming up as the children of the influential music figure has made them all ambitious.

"Growing up, we’ve always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad,” Chance shared. “Even though we don’t want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams.”

Diddy/Instagram

Her own dream is acting, having started taking theater and improv classes at just 5 years old.

"Acting has helped me evolve more as a per- son, and it’s helped me step out of my comfort zone," she told the outlet.



In addition to Chance, Diddy is dad to daughter Love Sean, 8 months, whom he shares with Dana Tran, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29, and 31-year-old Quincy Brown.

