Diddy's Seven Kids Celebrate Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Dad We Could Ever Ask For'

Diddy knows how to celebrate Daddy's Day!

Sean "Diddy" Combs racked up the Father's Day love on Sunday from his kids as seen in a series of sweet videos and posted to their respective Instagrams.

The music producer, 53, was celebrated by all seven children — daughter Love Sean, 7 months, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29, and 31-year-old Quincy Brown, whom Diddy adopted when he was in a relationship with Quincy's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Diddy posed for some adorable photos with his youngest six children, which he shared in an Instagram post captioned, "HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!! LOVE! LOVE! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨."

The rapper also shared an adorable video of his daughters wishing him a happy day — minus Love Sean, who just managed her first words in May.

Other celebrity dads and friends of the rapper, including Mark Wahlberg and John Legend, spammed Diddy with love, commenting heart emojis on the post.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper shared more photos of the Father's Day celebration on his Story, including a daughters-only picture and a snapshot of King, who looks just like a young Diddy as he holds Love Sean.

King and Love Sean Combs. DIDDY /Instagram

His eldest son, Quincy, missed out on the gathering but gave his dad a shoutout from afar on his Instagram Story. The singer shared one of the new family portraits alongside the caption: "FOMO!! Missing y'all."

The Combs twins — who rocked matching tops with their dad and The Notorious B.I.G. on them — also posted on their Instagram Story for Diddy's special day, sharing several photos of them with the legendary producer.

"HAPPY FATHER'S DAY DADDY!! WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH," the twins wrote. "THE BEST DAD WE COULD ASK FOR." The twins finished off their tribute with an adorable video of them rapping along to "Alright" with their dad at a Kendrick Lamar concert.

Chance celebrated her dad alongside an adorable throwback photo of the daddy-daughter duo posing in front of a car.

"Thank you for all that you do," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I love youuu."

DIDDY /Instagram

Both King and Justin Dior also shared throwback photos of themselves with Diddy, whom Justin Dior called "my superhero" in his post.

"THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story. "THANKS FOR CREATING ME & BEING THERE WITH ME RIGHT OR WRONG."



Diddy/Instagram

Last month, Diddy shared a video on Instagram of his youngest, Love Sean, saying her first words while playing with mom Dana Tran.

"Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!" he proudly wrote.

"Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!! I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad. Love.🖤✨⚡️💫."