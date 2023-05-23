Diddy Shares Video of Baby Love Saying Her First Word, 'Dada': 'Proud Dad'

Diddy was happy to announce he "won the bet," sharing video of daughter Love with mom Dana Tran playing and saying her first word

Published on May 23, 2023
Diddy has another daddy's girl on his hands!

The music mogul, 53, shared video on Instagram Monday of his youngest, daughter Love Sean, 7 months, babbling as she plays with mom Dana Tran.

In the video, Love is standing and bouncing, and begins to say "da da," leading the father of seven to celebrate her first words.

"Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!" he proudly wrote.

"Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!! I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad. Love.🖤✨⚡️💫."

In addition to Love, Diddy is also dad to twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, daughter Chance, 17, and sons King, 25, and Justin Dior, 29. He also raised son Quincy Brown, whom he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's mother, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

On Monday, Diddy shared a TikTok by Chance, who was sharing her prom look with her followers. The teen's dad captioned the video, "My baby Chance!!! All grown up 😅."

Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy shares photo of daughter Love Sean Combs sitting on mom Dana Tran's lap. Diddy/Instagram

In 2021, the Press Play artist opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," he told Clive Davis.

"I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family," Diddy continued. "For me, it's been a blessing, but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."

