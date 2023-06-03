Diddy’s Baby Daughter Lives Her Best Life Chilling on a Floaty in the Pool — Watch the Video!

Diddy announced the birth of his youngest daughter Love Sean Combs, whom he shares with Dana Tran, in December

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 3, 2023 04:12 PM
Diddyâs Baby Daughter Living Her Best Life Chilling on a Floaty in the Pool
Photo:

P Diddy/Instagram

Sean "Diddy" Combs’s baby daughter Love Sean Combs is ready for the summer. 

The music producer, 53, shared a sweet video of his 7-month-old daughter enjoying some time in the pool as she relaxed in a pink floatie. 

In the short video, the adorable toddler, who was wearing a pink swimsuit and was strapped in a pink floatie, could be seen smiling as she drifted on top of the pool. A woman’s hand could be seen pushing the floatie along the water.

“Happy Saturday from #BabyLOVE 😍😍😍,” Diddy captioned the clip.

Last week, he shared a video on Instagram Monday of Love Sean saying her first words "da da” while playing with mom Dana Tran.

"Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said ! DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!" he proudly wrote.

"Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!! I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad. Love.🖤✨⚡️💫."

The proud dad announced in December that he added a new addition to his family, writing on Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

"Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!," he added.

Days later, he shared new photos on Instagram of his baby daughter, featuring the infant's face for the first time.

"Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes.

The second photo shows baby Love in a pink onesie and matching headband, sleeping sweetly on the producer's chest.

Diddy also has six other children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

