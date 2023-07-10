Did President Biden Breach Royal Protocol by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back? The Palace Responds

The King welcomed President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle for their first formal meeting of the new royal reign

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 11:59AM EDT
King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden walk together in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
King Charles and President Joe Biden meet at Windsor Castle on July 10. Photo:

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal protocol is more casual than it used to be.

King Charles welcomed United States President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on Monday for the two men's first formal meeting of the new royal reign. Inside the royal residence's Green Drawing Room, King Charles and President Biden were briefed on the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum's discussions about how to better encourage big business and private finance to help counter the climate crisis.

When Biden's car arrived at Windsor Castle, King Charles greeted him with a handshake. They then made their way up a few stairs to a platform to watch a band play both countries' national anthems and inspect the Welsh Guards.

But there was some speculation that Biden broke royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles' during their exchange.

US President Joe Biden places his hand on the back of Britain's King Charles III as they walk in the Quadrangle
President Joe Biden puts his hand on King Charles at Windsor Castle on July 10.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Why Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Won't Sport Tiaras During President Biden's U.K. Visit

However, a Buckingham Palace source confirms King Charles was "entirely comfortable" with Biden touching the monarch on the back. "What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source says.

The source adds that — despite some claims to the contrary — it was in keeping with the correct protocol that the President, 80, walked in front of the King, 74, during the inspection of the Guard of Honor.

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden review a guard of honour at Windsor Castle
President Joe Biden and King Charles at Windsor Castle on July 10.

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Biden and King Charles have met a number of times before, including a 2015 meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with then-President Barack Obama and Queen Camilla (who was then known as the Duchess of Cornwall) to the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021.

The meeting between King Charles and President Biden comes two months after the monarch's May coronation in London. Though Biden did not attend the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey — no American president ever has, according to the BBC! — his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, was part of the congregation. She attended the historic church service with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden and chatted with Kate Middleton at a special Buckingham Palace reception for overseas guests on coronation eve.

The Bidens also attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September.

US President Joe Biden and Britain's King Charles III listen to the US national anthem before inspecting a guard of honour, formed by members of the Welsh Guards, during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
King Charles and President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10.

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Biden's visit was low-key compared to other presidential welcomes to the U.K. — and that's because the President was on a working visit rather than an official state visit, which can be accompanied by a palace banquet — complete with royal women like Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales sporting tiaras.

But a U.S. state banquet may occur in the near future — in April, the White House said that Biden accepted the King's invitation for a state visit during a phone call ahead of the coronation.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier on Monday, Biden met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. From the U.K., the president will travel to Lithuania for the NATO Summit and Finland for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit, the White House said.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Why Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Won't Sport Tiaras During President Biden's U.K. Visit
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle
King Charles Welcomes President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for First Formal Meeting of Royal Reign
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Royal Reply to Schoolchildren Who Wrote to Them About Coronation
Royal Polo kisses
How Kate Middleton and Prince William's Polo Kiss Compares to Princess Diana and King Charles'
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Goes Viral at Wimbledon! See the Princess of Wales' Focused Fan Moment
Prince William and Kate Middleton Support Bowel Babe Fundraiser
Kate Middleton and Prince William Support Charity Song in Honor of 'Bowel Babe' Deborah James (Exclusive)
Prince Harry's close friend from Sandhurst, Jack Mann married osteopath Isabella Clarke at St Peter's Church in Sutton, Suffolk.
Prince Harry's Friend Jack Mann Gets Married, but the Duke of Sussex Didn't Attend Wedding: Report
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News
Buckingham Palace
Man Handcuffs Himself to Buckingham Palace Gates, Police Say as They Clear the Area
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales embrace at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton Congratulates Prince William on Polo Win with a Rare Public Kiss! See the Cute Moment
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton Displays Summer Style at Polo with a Departure from Her Regular Purse (and Heels on Grass!)
Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph after watching a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Photo Album: Best Moments You Missed
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton Relaxes with a Glass of Champagne as She Cheers on Prince William at Charity Polo Match
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Missed Scotland Coronation Celebration
King Charles III stands with Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales to watch The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past over the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
See Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla Watch a Flypast in Scotland
Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves the St Giles' Cathedral, on the day of a ceremony in Scotland known as the National Service of Dedication on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Wear a Ceremonial Robe to King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration