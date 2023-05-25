Khloé Kardashian's baby boy's name is no longer a mystery.

After teasing that her 9-month-old baby boy's name would be revealed on The Kardashians, the 37-year-old revealed her son's name is Tatum!

While attending sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila event, James Corden asks the Good American co-founder about what's new with her.

During the scene, the mom of two talks about her new arrival and shares her baby's name, Tatum. She goes on to say, “Naming a human is really hard.”



Kardashian stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show last month, where she confirmed that her son's name starts with a T.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked Kardashian — who shares her son and daughter True, 5, with Tristan Thompson — if she named her baby yet, the reality star played coy, stating, "Yes, he's named. But I haven't announced it yet."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian explained. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn't have a name."



Noting that she didn't plan for the name to be secret for so long, Kardashian detailed, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

"And I didn't know it was going to be this far out. So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed," she added.

As Hudson, 41, pressed Kardashian, "Would his name start with a T, maybe?" the reality TV star responded, "It will start with a T."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

